Sections
Taapsee Pannu is sure actors will also get salary cuts due to lockdown: 'I am ready'

Taapsee Pannu is sure actors will also get salary cuts due to lockdown: ‘I am ready’

Taapsee Pannu is expecting the film industry to also face salary cuts like other sectors. She says she is ready for it when it happens.

Updated: May 16, 2020 14:32 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Taapsee Pannu is expecting pay cuts in film industry.

The film industry is abuzz with reports of shooting budgets getting slashed and actors taking pay cuts due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, actor Taapsee Pannu has weighed in on the same.

During a Twitter q&a session with Filmfare, Taapsee was asked if actors are also taking pay cuts like most other industries. Taapsee replied that it hasn’t happened so far but she is expecting that it will. “Abhi toh kyuki koi shooting nahi ho rahi toh koi salary nahi mil rahi. Aur taiyaar hu aage humari salary mein bhi katauti hogi (Because we are not shooting anything these days so we aren’t getting any salaries either. But I am ready that our salaries will also get slashed,” she said.

 

 



Taapsee was also asked if the film theatre chains’ anger over movies launching straight to OTT is valid. She said, “I am not shocked that they are angry. They anger is valid but we must wait and watch which way the wheels of time turn. Whoever can find a way out between the time and circumstances they have been presented with, will be successful.” The actor, however, was confident that theatres will never go out of business in India.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana’s photo shoot with mom Gauri goes viral, Ananya Panday asks if she can borrow the top

Recently, multiple Hindi and other regional languages films were announced to launch straight to digital. It has split the industry with several multiplex chains saying they are alarmed and producers upset at the ‘unconstructive messaging’ from the exhibitors.

There are reports that Laxxmi Bomb, starring Akshay Kumar, may opt for a digital release along with Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Jhund and Ludo, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao.

