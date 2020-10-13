Sections
Home / Bollywood / Taapsee Pannu makes hilarious video on viral ‘biggini shoot’ song, boyfriend Mathias Boe makes cameo

Taapsee Pannu makes hilarious video on viral ‘biggini shoot’ song, boyfriend Mathias Boe makes cameo

Taapsee Pannu’s boyfriend Mathias Boe has made a cameo in her recent, hilarious new video shot in Maldives. Taapsee and her sisters are seen dancing to viral Biggini Shoot song.

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 16:17 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Taapsee Pannu and her sisters danced to Biggini Shoot.

Taapsee Pannu found the perfect way to bid goodbye to Maldives. The actor, her sister Shagun, cousin Evania and boyfriend Mathias Boe have been at the vacation spot for the past week.

On Monday, Taapsee shared a hilarious video in which she and the rest of her travelling party danced to Yashraj Mukhate’s viral song, ‘Biggini Shoot’. Even Mathias made cameos for the ‘which shoot’ part of the song. The video shows the girls dancing to the groovy beats as bikinis rain on them. Mathias is seen lounging by the pool, reading a book.

 

 



Taapsee captioned her post, “So what did Pannus do in Maldives ??? ....#BigginiShoot #BigginiShootWithPannus @shagun_pannu @evaniapannu Feat @mathias.boe Edited by @yellowelephant.in Location is our beautiful holiday villa @tajmaldives And @yashrajmukhate you the Star!!,” she captioned her post. Yashraj’s earlier video ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ had also gone viral.

The song is sampled from a clip of the third season of reality show, Emotional Atyachar. Yashraj takes a conversation between host Pravesh Rana and contestant Poonam in which she pronounces “bikini” as “biggini”.

Taapsee and Mathias have been dating for a while now thought she chooses not to talk about her personal life in the media or even social media. Mathias is a badminton player from Denmark. He lives in India and is often spotted on lunch dates with Taapsee. On her birthday, he posted a romantic post to wish her.

 

Also read: Neha Kakkar sings at a jagran as a child, her rendition of ‘chaddi pehen ke phool khila hai’ goes viral

“Happy birthday you crazy little creature, damn we r getting old fast, especially u. Can’t believe how lucky I’m that I found someone who don’t find me too annoying and (sometimes) laugh at my lame jokes. I will try my hardest to keep u smiling @taapsee,” he wrote with a cute photo of the two.

Taapsee was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad. Her upcoming projects include Rashmi Rocket and Jawani Janeman.

