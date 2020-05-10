Taapsee Pannu miffed with Sujoy Ghosh for not using her pic in Mother’s Day message: ‘Very cheap, I must say’

Taapsee Pannu had an adorable fight with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh over his Mother’s Day message on Twitter. She was miffed with him for not using her photo in his tweet.

Sujoy shared pictures of Vidya Balan and Amrita Singh who both played moms in his films--Kahaani, Kahaani 2 and Badla. “Your mother is the closest you’ll ever get to god,” he captioned the post. However, he seemed to have missed Taapsee’s photo, who also played a mother in Badla. And she was in no mood to forgive.

“Listen ! Where is my photo ? I was also a mother!!!!!,” she wrote in a tweet to him. Sujoy replied, “Photo getting developed.” Taapsee replied, “Very cheap I must say! Ek toh I agreed to play a mother n then u don’t even put up my picture. Now u wait till u finish the next script n dare u make a mother again.” Sujoy has a hilarious comeback, “Warna thappad?”

But Sujoy’s fans showered him with compliments for his depiction of motherhood in his film. “Such a beautiful collage from your wonderful films. Waiting for more of your thrillers. Wishing you #HappyMothersDay,” read one tweet. “Your film always has a mother angle which is very strong. Loved it,” read another comment.

Taapsee played a murder accused in Badla and worked with Amitabh Bachchan in the film. She won the Zee Cine Award for Best Actress for the film. In her thank you note, Taapsee thanked producer Sunir Kheterpal and her co-star Amitabh. “The first one for #Badla. For the producer who swapped the gender of the antagonist of the film without worrying about the fact he might lose the chance to cast a big hero in that role, thank you @sunirkheterpal. For the studio who made sure the ‘unconventional film’ gets the perfect release and gets through to the audience rightfully @iamsrk @redchilliesent @_gauravverma. For the bestest costar who brings out the best in me every time I share the screen with him, @amitabhbachchan you are truly special for me n my career!” she wrote.

Also read | Mother’s Day: Amitabh Bachchan pens tribute to ‘world’s most beautiful mother’, says ‘each day is hers’

Sujoy got a special mention from Taapsee. “Last but not the least, For this mad man who was calling the shots #SujoyGhosh who took a LONG TIME to agree to direct #Badla coz for him his ‘Durga’ can never be grey. Least does he know he can make his women shine out in ANY PART they play on screen,” she wrote.

Badla was a remake of Spanish thriller The Invisible Guest. Taapsee played a woman who insisted that she has been framed for the murder of her lover. The film was a major box office success, with earnings of more than Rs 100 crore in India.

Follow @htshowbiz for more