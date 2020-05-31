Taapsee Pannu mourns grandmother’s death with heartfelt note: ‘A void that will stay forever’

Actor Taapsee Pannu mourned the death of her grandmother -- whom she fondly called ‘Biji’ -- on Instagram on Saturday. Sharing a photograph from a Gurudwara, where the photograph of her grandmother was placed along with garlands, she wrote, “The last of that generation in the family leaves us with a void that will stay forever.... Biji”.

The actor did not share other details. Taapsee’s Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati was among those who reacted to the post, simply posting an emoji.

Her fans also wrote on the post. “May God give you and your family strength,” wrote one while another said, “RIP, god bless you.” Other details of her grandmother’s passing away are yet to be made public.

Taapsee is self-isolating in Mumbai with her younger sister during the lockdown. She had earlier spoken about her parents during the quarantine. “I’m glad that my parents aren’t living anywhere near the hotspot. They’re in their 60s and need to be slightly careful. My dad is retired and mom is a housewife. Most of the time, they stay indoors and would only go out for a walk, meet friends, or visit the Gurudwara or market place nearby. So after the lockdown, it hasn’t affected them the way it has affected us. They seem to be more worried about how we’re coping with it,” the 32-year-old had told Hindustan Times.