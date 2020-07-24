Taapsee Pannu on Kangana Ranaut’s ‘B-grade’ comment: ‘My hard-earned success was credited to movie mafia, what she has achieved’

Taapsee Pannu said that she objected to Kangana Ranaut’s recent attack on her because her entire journey and hard work was discredited. Kangana, in an interview, called Taapsee a ‘needy’ outsider who denies the existence of nepotism for selfish gains, but remains a ‘B-grade actress’.

In an interview with CNN-News18, Taapsee said that Kangana has called her names in the past as well. “One thing that I have maintained in all my interviews consistently, from the beginning till now, since the time that this insider-outsider debate has started, is the fact that I am a very proud outsider. Right or wrong, good or bad, success or failure, it is my journey. But here, what irked me and I felt like speaking up, was the fact that I was getting discredited,” she said.

“My hard-earned success or A-grade, B-grade, whatever it is, was credited to either movie mafia or the fact she has achieved what she achieved and because of her struggles, I am at the place I am. That is what really shook me up,” she added.

When Taapsee was asked to comment on being called a ‘B-grade actress’ by Kangana, she laughed, “I am a distinction holder, I don’t know which grade I qualify for. I didn’t even get any grade on my final year marksheet but yes, I am a distinction holder, if that answers anything.”

Kangana recently claimed that ‘needy’ outsiders like Taapsee and Swara Bhasker do not support her in the fight against nepotism and profess their love for Karan Johar instead. She said that despite their attempts to win his favour, he preferred to work with the likes of Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday.

Taapsee, in an interview with Hindustan Times, said that Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel’s attempts to discredit her journey and level false allegations against her were ‘an equal level of harassment’ as being replaced by star kids in films.

