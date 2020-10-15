Taapsee Pannu on resuming work amid pandemic: We can’t be so paranoid that it starts to hamper our work

After almost three months of complete shutdown, the entertainment industry crawled back on its feet from June with several TV and film productions resuming shoot. Taapsee Pannu also got back on a set last month after five and half months of being at home, and the actor says while there’s a constant fear, this is the best way forward.

“When we decided to come on set and started shooting, we had all convinced our minds that there needs to be a start somewhere , you have to. It’s a virus, not a dinosaur that you can keep out by closing the doors. And WHO says it’s not going to go out of our lives for two years, so are we going to just not work for two years?” asks Pannu.

The actor, who wrapped up the shooting of her Tamil film in the outskirts of Jaipur, believes that sitting at home and over thinking about the situation isn’t a solution to all the questions one has about the pandemic.

“All we can do is be careful about our habits and sanitization and all. We can’t be so paranoid that it starts to hamper our work. We’ve to come out and face it,” the 33-year-old adds.

Does the looming fear of contracting the virus and the restrictions on the set hamper the creative and free flowing process of acting? Pannu replies, “As actors, we already have to keep aside so many things that are happening in our lives — our personal matters — when we step into a character in front of a camera. This probably will be just another thing that we have to keep aside before we start acting in front of the camera.”

Talking about her experience of shooting during the pandemic, she shares that it was rather smooth. “We were shooting in a secluded location. The unit had taken over the entire space and there was very limited crew. The place was also only accessible to the crew. It was a controlled script, film and environment so it went well,” adds the Thappad actor.

While it’s one down and three more to go for Pannu, she’s looking to get her schedule back on track in order to have finished projects ready for release.

“I’m hoping in the coming months we can shoot on regular locations as well. I’ve planned my schedule and I need to finish Haseen Dillruba this month and then move on to Rashmi Rocket, followed by Loot Lapeta,” she concludes.