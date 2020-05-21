Sections
Taapsee Pannu poses for magazine cover in her washroom, here’s a better look at her Mumbai home. See pics

Taapsee Panu conducted a magazine photoshoot at her house amid lockdown, giving a better look at her washroom area as she posed in front of the mirror.

Updated: May 21, 2020 08:56 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Taapsee Pannu at her home in Mumbai.

Days after Janhvi Kapoor did a at-home photoshoot for a magazine, Taapsee Pannu has also taken up work from home and posed for a magazine cover at her Mumbai residence. The actor shared a glimpse of the Man’s World cover on her Instagram account which shows her sitting on a slab in her washroom area.

Sharing the cover shot by her roommate Devki, the Thappad actor wrote, “When you are under lockdown with your stylist, photographer , concept designer, photo editor, art director “all in one “ (who also happens to be an amazing pizza chef) this is what comes out of it... Take a bow @devs213.” She also gave credit to herself for the “hair, makeup and balancing”.

The actor can be seen applying a lipstick while sitting on her washroom slab as the cover description says “writing her own script”. Her Pink co-star Angad Bedi complimented in the comments section saying, “Nice very pretty woman font @taapsee.”

Taapsee lives with sister Shagun Pannu and Devki at her Mumbai house which she purchased two years ago. Shagun was quick to take credit for setting up the set and wrote, “I had done the bathroom cleaning.”



 

 

 

 

 

Also read: HBO Max will release the Zack Snyder cut of Justice League in 2021, fulfilling fans’ dreams

 

Taapsee occasionally gives a sneak peek into her house on Instagram. In an earlier post, the actor had talked about getting a logo instead of a name plate for her first property in the city. Sharing a picture of the entrance, she wrote, “This is the day I had my apartment in Mumbai ready, with all interior work done. It was strange that when I left for the shoot of Manmarziyaan I left from the old apartment I had taken on rent when I first moved to Mumbai n by the time I finished shooting the film n came back I entered the new apartment. Like a new chapter began just like that. It was a very seamless transition for me but it went through its share of teething issues which were all sorted by my sister n mom before I entered home. Made me realise no matter how much effort you put in, the house stays a house until it’s lived in with your family who then make it ‘Home’.”

She said, “Seeing it all come together for the first time was definitely a defining moment in a girl’s life who wanted to create her own space which she can look at every time she sets an ambitious goal and feel ‘it’s possible’.”

