Taapsee Pannu pulls off a perfect yoga pose with sister Shagun, says ‘home is where the heart is’

Actor Taapsee Pannu shared a fun picture with her sister Shagun as they did an intricate yoga posture. See it here.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 09:47 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindutan Times New Delhi

Taapsee Pannu with her sister Shagun in new Instagram picture.

Actor Taapsee Pannu and her sister Shagun set sibling goals a notch higher as they aced a coordinated and difficult yoga pose. The actor shared a picture on Saturday that only illustrated the point.

Sharing it, she wrote: “Home is where the heart is #PannuMornings #RiseAndShine.” In the picture, Taapsee and Shagun are on their respective mats, perfectly arched to bring their toes together. It looks like they are having fun doing the yoga aasan which looks like either Viparita Karani (Inverted pose) or Halasana (Plough pose).

 

Through the entire two and half months of coronavirus lockdown, Taapsee has kept her fans entertained with fun throwback pictures and videos. She has also shared posts with Shagun. Sharing one, she had written, “The day I forced these 2 to tie rakhi to me coz after all raksha toh main bhi kar rahi hu na The perks of being the eldest sibling are, you have the minions to get you the remote , water and also to crush n cuddle.”



She had also shared a picture of her family from the inauguration of her new house in Mumbai, and had written: “2 years back the day the family reunited in Mumbai to do the paath at the new apartment. Special occasions call for special gestures and spending that day in a semi ready apartment with all of us together was definitely memorable. And yes we did get the Kadha prashaad in the end.”

Sharing yet another set of pictures with sister Shagun, a then and now, Taapsee had indulgently written: “Coz she has grown up too much... n so has my urge to hold her. The awkward look on her face stays the same n the excitement in my eyes is intact ! Basically we r the only constant that change couldn’t affect P.S- My favourite pose to get a picture clicked with puchi stays the same!”

Taaspee is said to be a business partner with Shagun, and together they run their own wedding event management company called The Wedding Factory’. Looks like they are also travel partners. Sharing a picture from December, Taapsee had written: “Not a destination but a journey.... #Sisterhood #TravelBums #TapcTravels #Puchi #Mauritius.”

