Taapsee Pannu reacts to Kangana Ranaut rating her, Swara, Alia, Ananya: ‘After 10th and 12th, our grades are in too’

Actor Taapsee Pannu seems to have given her rebuttal to Kangana Ranaut’s latest remarks about her. During her interview with Republic TV, Kangana called Taapsee and Swara Bhasker ‘B-grade actresses’ who have not risen up in the ranks despite being in Karan Johar’s camp.

Taapsee did not name Kangana in her tweet but talked about getting graded. “Maine suna class 12th n 10th ke result ke baad humaara result bhi aa gaya hai! Humaara grade system ab official hai ? Abhi tak toh number system pe value decide hoti thi na #MaLifeMaRulesMaSh*tMaPot (I heard that after classes 12 and 10, our results are also out! Are we officially following the grade system too? Before this, we were graded on numbers right?),” she wrote in her tweet.

Kangana had said in her interview, “What I want to convey through this interview is... for me, I have only to lose here... because I know tomorrow they will get some 20 needy outsiders like Taapsee Pannu or Swara Bhasker who will get up and say, ‘Oh! Only Kangana has problems with nepotism. We love Karan Johar’. If you love Karan Johar, why are you both B-grade actresses? You are both better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya (Panday). You both are better actresses. Why don’t you get work? Your whole existence is proof of nepotism. What are you telling me about how happy you are with the industry?”

Kangana and Taapsee’s feud is not new. Previously, Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel had called Taapsee her ‘sasti copy’. Responding to it, Taapsee had told IANS, “I did not know that she has a patent on curly hair because I was born with curly hair, and my parents are responsible for that. So, I cannot apologise for that either. Rest, I do not know what else I have copied. However, if I am a copy of a good actress like her (Kangana) -- and I always maintain that she is a good actress -- I take it as a compliment. I am also called ‘sasti’ (cheap). Yes, I am not the highest-paid actress, so that way you can call me ‘sasti’.”

On being asked about her reaction to Kangana’s sister Rangoli’s regular criticism of her, Taapsee had said, “Both of them really love me and that’s because they give me so much time and attention from their lives. I, honestly and unfortunately, don’t feel the same so I don’t give it back in terms of my time and attention to them. It doesn’t matter to me in my life and my scheme of things. I don’t want to waste my time on someone who doesn’t matter to me.”

