Taapsee Pannu reveals who helped her ‘bounce back’ from her injury during Rashami Rocket

Taapsee Pannu hails her team of gym trainer and physio instructor, among others, as she shares the struggles she had during the Ranchi schedule of Rashami Rocket. Check it out here.

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 14:52 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Taapsee Pannu poses with her ‘frontline soldiers’ from Rashami Rocket.

Actor Taapsee Pannu recently wrapped the Ranchi schedule for her upcoming film, Rashami Rocket and she has now shared the struggles she faced during the prep and shoot for the film and who all helped her in the process. Taapsee essays the role of a Gujarati athlete in the movie.

Sharing a picture with her team of trainers, Taapsee wrote, “It was literally a war we were fighting. Everyday , every minute , against time against my physical limitations, against covid and against THE injury I contracted. These were my frontline soldiers in this war. @sujeetkargutkar for taking on a gym novice like me and made sure we could achieve a body we can use as a sketch in a muscle anatomy class soon. @sportsphysio_prachi25 for being more confident than I was after my injury that I can bounce back and be even better and stronger than I was ever before.”

 

She also thanked her dietician and further wrote, “@munmun.ganeriwal who never really made me hate what I was eating everyday because food is much more than just a fuel for the sardarni in me. @crastomelwyn sir for being ever so encouraging from day 1 . I have a feeling he has secretly gone n enrolled me in an athletic tournament already you made me feel like I’m actually an athlete ! Thank you for being instrumental in this transformation that will be remembered for life ,not just by me :) #RashmiRocket #MySoldiers.”

Directed by Akarsh Khurana and co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand, and Pranjal Khandhdiya, the sports drama is expected to release sometime in 2021.

Also read: AK vs AK movie review: Anil Kapoor unleashes inner Chembur against Anurag Kashyap in inventive but inconsistent Netflix film

Taapsee has recently completed the shoot for Haseen Dilruba where she plays a quirky character of Rani Kashyap, She also has another sports film, Shabash Mitthu, lined up next where she will essay the role of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj. She will also be shooting for Hindi adaptation of German classic Run Lola Run, Looop Lapeta, soon.

