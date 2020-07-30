Sections
Home / Bollywood / Taapsee Pannu reviews Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi: ‘Vidya kasam it’s a very lovely movie’

Taapsee Pannu reviews Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi: ‘Vidya kasam it’s a very lovely movie’

Taapsee Pannu is impressed with Vidya Balan’s latest film, Shakuntala Devi. It stars Vidya as the maths genius.

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 09:46 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Taapsee Pannu and Vidya Balan have worked together in Mission Mangal.

Actor Taapsee Pannu has watched Shakuntala Devi and loved it. The Amazon Prime Video release sees Vidya Balan in the lead and will be out on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Taapsee shared her views on the movie in a funny tweet. “Vidya kasam bohot pyaari picture banayi hai (I swear on the goddess of education,it’s a very lovely film you’ve made),” she wrote, playing a pun on Vidya’s name. Taapsee tagged multiple members of the crew as well.

 

Taapsee and Vidya have worked together in 2019’s Mission Mangal. The two played ISRO scientists who work on the Mars Orbiter Mission. She had shared a picture with Vidya during the film’s promotions and captioned it, ”One of my favourites! Favourite picture , favourite expression, favourite moment and most importantly favourite person.” Vidya replied, “We’ll never know why we were laughing because we were laughing throughout.”



Shakuntala Devi is directed by Anu Menon and also stars Sanya Malhotra, who plays Vidya’s daughter in the film. Shakuntala Devi was known for her ability to make incredibly swift calculations and became famous as the “human computer” for her uncanny ability to play with numbers. Her genius was first discovered at the age of five, when she solved a math problem for 18-year-old students.

Also read: Abhishek Banerjee feels blessed to be an outsider: ‘Even the smallest of success becomes glory for me’

Vidya said the biopic strengthened her belief that it is okay for women to claim ownership on their lives without being apologetic. “She owned her choices and stood her ground. Her story definitely inspired me and has shown me that it is actually okay for a woman to want it all in life,” Vidya told PTI in an interview.

“Shakuntala Devi enjoyed the attention and she couldn’t understand the world saying that ‘You are a wife now or you are a mother and your priorities should change.’ She had this gift and she wanted to celebrate it. She was someone who wanted it all and had it all,” she added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

At the cow wash: Pakistanis scrub Eid animals at car cleaners
Jul 30, 2020 10:35 IST
18,190,382 samples tested for Covid-19 till July 29 in India, says ICMR
Jul 30, 2020 10:32 IST
Ciro Immobile scores as Lazio beats Brescia 2-0 in race for 2nd
Jul 30, 2020 10:33 IST
Swara Bhasker speaks up for Deepika Padukone
Jul 30, 2020 10:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.