Taapsee Pannu’s post on confidence wins over boyfriend Mathias Boe, here’s how he reacted

Taapsee Pannu comes across as a confident actor and has a list of multiple films to prove her worth on screen. The actor dropped a stunning picture of herself on Sunday and shared an insight into what exactly confidence is. And among those who were blown away by her post was her boyfriend Mathias Boe.

Sharing a picture in a white dress and round glasses on Instagram, Taapsee wrote, “Confidence is not walking into a room thinking you are better than everyone else. It’s walking into a room and not having to compare yourself to anyone else in the first place. #HappySunday.”

The post received more than 580000 likes in less than 24 hours. Her boyfriend Mathias Boe dropped two kiss-eye emojis in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Bold and beauty in one frame,” while another commented, “So hot and gorgeous.”

Taapsee keeps her personal life private and neither talks about Mathias, a badminton player from Denmark, nor shares pictures with him on social media. Interestingly, he had made a cameo in Taapsee’s ‘biggini shoot’ video shot by her and her sisters during their Maldives vacation.

As if taking a dig at someone, Taapsee also took to Twitter to talk about ‘overconfidence’. She wrote, “Chalo ab corona ka bhi ilaaj hai. Bas ab galatfehmi aur overconfidence ka ilaaj nahi hai bas #SundayThoughts (Finally we have a cure for corona. Now only misunderstanding and overconfidence are incurable).”

Taapsee just wrapped up Ranchi schedule of her upcoming film, Rashami Rocket. She plays an athlete from Gujarat in the film. Besides that, she also has Shaabash Mithu, Looop Lapeta and Haseen Dillruba in the pipeline. She was last seen in Anubhav Sinha directorial Thappad.

