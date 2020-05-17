Sections
Taapsee Pannu says her AC stopped working during lockdown: ‘The struggle is real’, watch

Taapsee Pannu has revealed that AC is not working as she gives a glimpse into her lockdown life.

Updated: May 17, 2020 13:34 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Taapsee Pannu has been in self-isolation in Mumbai.

Actor Taapsee Pannu, who has been self-isolating in Mumbai, took to Instagram on Sunday to speak about life during lockdown. She mentioned that her air-conditioner isn’t working and also shared what she and her sister have been up to during quarantine.

She shared a video in which she says, “So, when your AC gives up and you are not allowed to get an AC repair person at home, what do you do? Because your AC is leaking...” She is laying on her bed and facing the camera as she speaks. At one point, while she speaks, she pans the camera to the AC on the wall of her room. On the video, the text “the struggle is real” flashes.

 

Through the lockdown, Taapsee has been sharing personal and throwback pictures. Recently, she shared a picture with her sister Shagun Pannu and mentioned how she loved being the elder sibling. She wrote on Instagram, “The day I forced these to to tie rakhi to me because after all raksha toh main bhi kar rahi hu na.”



“The perks of being the eldest sibling are, you have the minions to get you the remote, water and also to crush n cuddle,” she wrote. Reacting to the post, Taapsee’s sister Shagun commented: “Please stop posting my ugly pictures.”

Also read: Robert Downey Jr stood up for Avengers cast after Marvel tried to strong-arm them and they threatened to quit

Sometime back, she shared a throwback picture from the shoot of Manmarziyaan and wrote how she was waiting for the lockdown to end. “The night shoots I hate but the sequences I like. The interval sequence of manmarziyaan n I knew this is gonna make a lot of hearts break. Atleast the ones who have loved n lost. Right now this picture is more apt for “waiting for lockdown to get over be like,” Taapsee captioned the image.

On the work front, Taapsee will be next seen in Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket and Shabaash Mithu.

(With IANS inputs)

