Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Taapsee Pannu says her entire films can sometimes cost as much as a male star’s salary: ‘Can’t devote a year to a film’

Taapsee Pannu says her entire films can sometimes cost as much as a male star’s salary: ‘Can’t devote a year to a film’

Actor Taapsee Pannu has said that female-driven films are made on a smaller budget than movies with male actors, and hence they can’t rely on VFX and she can’t devote a full year to projects.

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 08:30 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Taapsee Pannu is filming Rashmi Rocket.

Actor Taapsee Pannu has said that the challenge to get Rashmi Rocket right is greater than anticipated, because the filmmakers do not have the luxury of a large budget.

The actor, who will play a sprinter in the film, said that even though Bhaag Milkha Bhaag exists, the two films can’t be compared because of several reasons.

She told The Times of India in an interview, “You don’t have as much of a budget in female-driven films as you have in male-driven ones. So you can’t rely on VFX, you have to work on your body. Besides, a female cannot invest a full year in a film because she isn’t paid as much as her male counterpart.”

She continued, “Humare film ka budget itna hota hai jitna ek male actor ki ek film ki fee hoti hai (Our films cost as much as a male actor’s fee). And if I decided to invest a year in the prep and shoot of a film, I would be losing out on five films. That just won’t be practical. The kind of stuff that I am now getting is something that I can hardly say ‘no’ to.”

Taapsee, who delivered a critically acclaimed performance earlier this year in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad, has several films in the pipeline, including Haseen Dillruba, Shabaash Mithu and Looop Lapeta.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu shares transformation journey for Rashmi Rocket, had said no to steroids to get a natural body

Directed by Akarsh Khurana and co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand, and Pranjal Khandhdiya,Rashmi Rocket will release sometime in 2021.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

The spread of India’s 10 million Covid-19 cases
by Vijdan Mohammad Kawoosa
Govt must protect vaccine makers against lawsuits: SII’s Adar Poonawalla
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Amit Shah in Kolkata for a 2-day visit: All you need to know
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
US clears Moderna vaccine for Covid-19, 2nd shot in arsenal
by Associated Press | Posted by Prashasti Singh

latest news

Bar president, advocates booked for blocking judge’s way in Panchkula
by HT Correspondent
Govt must protect vaccine makers against lawsuits: SII’s Adar Poonawalla
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
SSC CHSL 2020: Application window closes today for 4726 vacancies
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
House tax assessment committee meeting: Chandigarh MC will issue 90,000 no-dues certificates till Jan 31
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.