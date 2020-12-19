Taapsee Pannu says her entire films can sometimes cost as much as a male star’s salary: ‘Can’t devote a year to a film’

Actor Taapsee Pannu has said that the challenge to get Rashmi Rocket right is greater than anticipated, because the filmmakers do not have the luxury of a large budget.

The actor, who will play a sprinter in the film, said that even though Bhaag Milkha Bhaag exists, the two films can’t be compared because of several reasons.

She told The Times of India in an interview, “You don’t have as much of a budget in female-driven films as you have in male-driven ones. So you can’t rely on VFX, you have to work on your body. Besides, a female cannot invest a full year in a film because she isn’t paid as much as her male counterpart.”

She continued, “Humare film ka budget itna hota hai jitna ek male actor ki ek film ki fee hoti hai (Our films cost as much as a male actor’s fee). And if I decided to invest a year in the prep and shoot of a film, I would be losing out on five films. That just won’t be practical. The kind of stuff that I am now getting is something that I can hardly say ‘no’ to.”

Taapsee, who delivered a critically acclaimed performance earlier this year in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad, has several films in the pipeline, including Haseen Dillruba, Shabaash Mithu and Looop Lapeta.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana and co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand, and Pranjal Khandhdiya,Rashmi Rocket will release sometime in 2021.

