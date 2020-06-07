Taapsee Pannu says her house ‘can’t get enough of Hrithik Roshan’, binge-watches Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai with sister Shagun

Taapsee Pannu has revealed Hrithik Roshan remains her and her housemates’ favourite choice to binge-watch at home. The actor shared a glimpse of them sitting together to watch Hrithik’s debut film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai on her Instagram stories.

Taapsee shared a video which shows her sister Shagun watching TV. Hrithik’s Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai is playing on the television set and the actor seems to be in the middle of an emotional scene. She captioned it, “This house can’t get enough of @hrithikroshan so we start from the beginning!” and can be heard saying, “because we are such big fans of Hrithik Roshan.”

Shagun Pannu watches Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

The video also gives a detailed look of Taapsee’s house in Mumbai which she bought two years ago. She has also been sharing glimpses of her workout routine at home and what’s cooking in the kitchen.

She recently shared how they all were very excited to order food from outside after cooking at home during the lockdown. A video shared on her Instagram stories shows Taapsee reading out the dishes she has decided to order from outside. Her roommate asks Shagun to give her approval to the menu and the latter agrees. The roommate had shared the video with the caption, “Best day of quarantine is today. Today we eat.” She later shared a picture from her workout session and captioned it, “Quarantine calls for double workout coz this overdose of double roti isn’t going down well!”

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor takes a backseat as Riddhima can’t stop gushing over Alia Bhatt, her sister Shaheen. See pics

Taapsee had been having a great run at the box office before her latest film Thappad was affected by the coronavirus pandemic. She had five releases in last one year (Mission Mangal, Game Over, Badla, Saand Ki Aankh and Thappad), which made her the most successful actress at the box office in the last 12 months. According to a Zoom TV report, Taapsee’s movies collectively made Rs 352 crore.

Follow @htshowbiz for more