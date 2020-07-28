Sections
Home / Bollywood / Taapsee Pannu says Kangana Ranaut refused to work with her in Saand Ki Aankh: ‘She said why do you need another actress?’

Actor Taapsee Pannu has said that Kangana Ranaut refused to work with her in Saand Ki Aankh because she wanted it to be turned into a solo film, corroborating Anurag Kashyap’s earlier comments.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 17:48 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Saand Ki Aankh eventually featured Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar.

Taapsee Pannu has corroborated Anurag Kashyap’s recent comments about Kangana Ranaut refusing to do the film Saand Ki Aankh unless it was rewritten as a solo film. Saand Ki Aankh is about two sisters who become competitive shooters in their old age.

In an interview to India Today, Taapsee was asked if she’d be open to working with Kangana, with whom she’s been feuding for a while. She said, “Last time, when this was about to happen was for Saand Ki Aankh when Kangana was approached by the makers. I was told that it was turned down saying that why do you need another actress when I am doing it, you can make it about one person. My director wasn’t okay with changing the script.”

She added, “I would love to work with some brilliant co-stars, I have done so in Pink, Mission Mangal and Saand Ki Aankh. I am positive of things becoming better.”

Previously, Anurag, who produced Saand Ki Aankh, had told NDTV in an interview, “When Saand Ki Aankh script was pitched by Tushar to Kangana, she said the story is great but what is the need for two characters? Make them one and young and I will do it.” He’d added, “All her films have now become about herself.She thinks probably that is how stars make films. She is such a big star but is she empowering people?”



In response, Kangana Ranaut’s representatives wrote on Twitter that Kangana didn’t demand rewrites, but instead suggested that age-appropriate actors be hired for the roles instead. Anurag responded and said that when director Tushar Hiranandani did not get back to Kangana with her suggestion, she announced a rival project in which she would play an elderly person. The project, intended as Kangana’s directorial debut, wasn’t heard about again.

