Taapsee Pannu says she forced sister Shagun to tie her a rakhi, says ‘even I am protecting her’. See pic

Taapsee Pannu has shared a throwback picture with her sister Shagun and another housemate from the day when she made them tie a rakhi on her wrist, opposed to the practice of sisters tying a sacred thread on their brother’s wrist on Raksha Bandhan.

The actor, however, justified why she made the two perform the ritual. She wrote, “The day I forced these 2 to tie rakhi to me coz after all raksha toh main bhi kar rahi hu na (even I am protecting them). The perks of being the eldest sibling are, you have the minions to get you the remote , water and also to crush n cuddle #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost.”

The picture shows the cartoon themed rakhis tied on her wrist as she poses with Shagun and another woman for the camera.

A few days ago, Taapsee had shared a few then and now pictures with Shagun. “Coz she has grown up too much... n so has my urge to hold her. The awkward look on her face stays the same n the excitement in my eyes is intact ! Basically we r the only constant that change couldn’t affect. P.S- My favourite pose to get a picture clicked with puchi stays the same !.”

Taapsee is currently staying with the two women at her residence in Mumbai amid lockdown. Last month, she had shared an anecdote about shifting to her new home two years ago. She revealed it was her sister and mother who setup the house for her.

Taapsee Pannu at her new house in Mumbai.

Taapsee took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself posing in front of her “blue door”. She shared that it was a very seamless transition for her. “Like a new chapter began just like that. It was a very seamless transition for me but it went through its share of teething issues which were all sorted by my sister n mom before I entered home. Made me realise no matter how much effort you put in, the house stays a house until its lived in with your family who then make it Home. That’s the blue door that I wanted for my home and to keep the ambition flying high I always wanted a logo instead of a name plate outside my house.”

“Seeing it all come together for the first time was definitely a defining moment in a girl’s life who wanted to create her own space which she can look at everytime she sets an ambitious goal and feel it’s possible,” she added.

On the film front, after giving a stellar performance in Thappad, Taapsee will next be seen in Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket and Shabaash Mithu. She plays the titular roles in all the three films.

