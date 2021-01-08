Taapsee Pannu says she is aware of having ‘a limited prime run in the films’, this is what she’s doing about it

Taapsee Pannu is one of the busiest actors in the country right now, with six films at various stages of production in the pipeline. She said that she is making the most of her time, as she is aware that she has ‘a limited prime run in the films’.

After the Covid-19 lockdown eased in the country and shoots were permitted, Taapsee finished shooting for Deepak Sundarajan’s Tamil film with Vijay Sethupathi in Rajasthan. She then took off to the Maldives for a quick getaway. Post her return, she wrapped up Haseen Dillruba and is currently shooting for Rashmi Rocket.

In an interview with Elle India, Taapsee talked about taking on so many projects at once. “What to do!,” she said. “As a female actor, I don’t get paid at par with my male counterparts. I am also aware that I have a limited prime run in the films, so I have to maximise on my time! I can’t afford to sit at home now that work is picking up after the pandemic-induced lull,” she added.

Taapsee’s line-up also includes Shabaash Mithu, which is based on the life of cricketer Mithali Raj, Looop Lapeta, the remake of the German hit Run Lola Run, and a sci-fi thriller directed by Anurag Kashyap.

Currently, Taapsee is shooting for the last schedule of Rashmi Rocket, in which she plays an athlete. She has undergone a physical transformation for the film, gaining muscle, and has been sharing several photos from the gym.

In an Instagram post after wrapping up the racing sequences of Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee doffed her hat to athletes. “And it’s a wrap on Ranchi schedule! Done with the races finally! Hasn’t been a day I haven’t tipped my hat to the real athletes who do this everyday of their life for years ! I am glad I don’t have to do this for real. #RashmiRocket,” she wrote.

