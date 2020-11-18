Taapsee Pannu says she was asked to reduce her fee as the hero’s previous film flopped

Actor Taapsee Pannu has said that she never let negative articles deter her. The actor said that the real hope-killer is when you give in to the negativity.

In an interview, she said that she spent many hours on social media during the lockdown, and witnessed much hatred. But, she said, there’s a difference between what is real and what is virtual.

She told Filmfare that she never let the hatred bother her, because she told herself that if the acting thing doesn’t work out, she’s still a qualified professional who could turn to another field. “I had these articles written about me saying how I’m a bad luck charm. I just kept thinking that this is not the end of my life. So what if this didn’t work? I’m an engineer, and I can still do my MBA,” she said.

She revealed the experiences she had earlier in her career. “There was a time when I was told the hero’s previous film didn’t work, so you slash your price because we need to control the budget. There was some hero who wanted my introduction scene changed because he felt it would overpower his introduction scene.”

Taapsee said that it was only after she visited the Maldives after many months of little human interaction that she realised that the hate that she saw online was merely an illusion. “Social media has generated so much hate, I call it illusional hate. Illusional because it is virtual,” she said, adding, “I almost teared up with the kind of love those people showered over me in Maldives, It made me realise the difference between virtual and real.”

Not just herself, the actor had also defended Rhea Chakraborty against online hate. Rhea has been accused of abetting Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. Calling out those who’d labelled her a ‘gold digger’, Taapsee had tweeted, “Every woman who is with a relatively more successful man is NOT a ‘gold digger’ and for the rest , truth and investigating agencies will do their job. One step at a time.”

The actor is shooting for Rashmi Rocket, Haseen Dilruba and Loop Lapeta.

