Sections
Home / Bollywood / Taapsee Pannu says she won’t hide her relationship, reveals what her family thinks of her boyfriend

Taapsee Pannu says she won’t hide her relationship, reveals what her family thinks of her boyfriend

Actor Taapsee Pannu has said that she doesn’t want to hide the fact that she’s in a relationship, and that it’s very important for her to have her family’s approval on the matter.

Updated: May 11, 2020 14:28 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Taapsee Pannu is said to be dating badminton player Mathias Boe.

Actor Taapsee Pannu has said that her family is aware of and likes her boyfriend, and that she believed that if they’d rejected him, the relationship couldn’t work. Taapsee is said to be dating badminton player Mathias Boe, according to Pinkvilla.

The actor and her mother agreed in an interview to the portal that they’re both on the same page when it comes to Taapsee’s relationship. “I don’t want to hide anything from anyone. I’m very proud to accept the presence of someone in my life. But yes, at the same time, I wouldn’t only talk about it for the headlines because then it takes away from my credibility as an actor and what I have achieved in all these years by working hard. That I can’t afford to do,” Taapsee said.

 

She continued, “There’s someone in my life and my family knows about it. It’s very important for me that my family - including my sister and my parents - they like the person who I’m with. Else it won’t work for me. I remember joking about it and telling someone, “Agar mummy papa nahi maane, toh mujhe nahi lagta kuch ho sakta hai (If my parents don’t agree, I don’t think this relationship has a future).”



Taapsee’s mother, Nirmaljeet Pannu said, “Yes, I completely trust her and whoever she chooses for herself, we are okay with her decision. We will support her.”

Also read: Taapsee Pannu confirms she is in a relationship, says ‘I will get married only when I want to have babies’

In a September, 2019, interview to Pinkvilla, Taapsee’s sister Shagun had taken the credit for introducing her to her boyfriend. She’d said, “Now, she may have got lucky. Taapsee must thank me because it was because of me that she met him...”

Taapsee most recently appeared in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad, for which she received acclaim. Previously, she’d appeared opposite Bhumi Pednekar in Saand Ki Aankh.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LIVE: PM’s meeting with CMs begins; restarting economic activity on agenda
May 11, 2020 15:04 IST
India draws up Rs 1 billion Covid-19 medical assistance plan, targets 90 countries
May 11, 2020 14:26 IST
Railways revises guidelines for ‘Shramik’ trains, allows more passengers
May 11, 2020 14:53 IST
Will be careful: Ikea after video of woman masturbating at China store goes viral
May 11, 2020 13:50 IST

latest news

I believe a routine is important: Kunal Kemmu
May 11, 2020 15:07 IST
Karnataka CM to discuss Covid-19 issues in state with PM Modi
May 11, 2020 15:05 IST
NEET 2020: NTA warns candidates, says beware of fake calls, SMS and emails in circulation
May 11, 2020 15:04 IST
Peacock turns up as unexpected guests at this woman’s house. Watch
May 11, 2020 15:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.