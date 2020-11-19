Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Taapsee Pannu shares a picture with her mom, sister Shagun from sets of Rashmi Rocket, calls them ‘my Diwali gifts’. See here

Taapsee Pannu shares a picture with her mom, sister Shagun from sets of Rashmi Rocket, calls them ‘my Diwali gifts’. See here

Taapsee Pannu, who has been shooting for Rashmi Rocket, has shared pictures with her mother and sister Shagun Pannu from the sets of the film. See them here.

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 13:17 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Taapsee Pannu has been shooting for Rashmi Rocket.

Actor Taapsee Pannu has been busy shooting for her film Rashmi Rocket. Her latest set of pictures from the sets also feature her mother and sister Shagun Pannu.

Taking to Instagram, Taapsee wrote: “Me with my Diwali gifts! #MummyAndPuchi #OnSet #RashmiRocket.” The picture showed Taapsee sitting on the lap of her sister, while her mother sat beside them on a chair. Sharing the same picture as one of her Instagram stories, Taapsee wrote: “My reliable and comfortable sofa forever @shagun_pannu.” Taapsee is casually dressed in a pair of jeans, a maroon T-shirt and pale blue denim jacket.

 

 



 

Sharing a solo picture of her mother, posing for the camera, Taapsee wrote: “She loves getting clicked! Definitely not something I have.” The elderly lady looked calm and poised in a comfortable white and gold salwar kameez.

Taapsee also shared a picture of herself riding a bike and wrote: “Just before I was fined for no helmet. #BikeLove #RashmiRocket #ShootThrills.” The team was shooting at Lonavala, between Mumbai and Pune.

Also read: When Sushmita Sen offered to help Renee find out about her biological parents, got this response from her

In early November, Taapsee had shared a few pictures from a stadium. She plays an athlete in the film. Sharing one such picture, she wrote: “Get set.....#RashmiRocket This one is going to be one of many firsts!” Her toned muscles won her applause. Actor Tisca Chopra had written: “Loving that muscled form.”

 

 

In August this year, a motion poster of the film had been unveiled. Taapsee would be seen as a Gujarati athlete in the film. Directed by Akarsh Khuranna, the film will be bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvalla’s RSVP Movies.

Also, read: 5 simple things your favourite Bollywood celebs do to stay fit

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China is biggest stumbling block in India’s UNSC permanent membership
Nov 19, 2020 13:41 IST
‘You were shaken out of slumber’: High Court raps Delhi govt over Covid-19 surge
Nov 19, 2020 13:27 IST
Second Covid-19 wave in Mumbai likely around New Year’s Eve
Nov 19, 2020 11:53 IST
Fadnavis hits out at MVA government, calls it anti-development
Nov 19, 2020 12:07 IST

latest news

‘Major terror strike’ foiled, security forces gun down 4 JeM terrorists in Jammu’s Nagrota
Nov 19, 2020 13:53 IST
Diabetes, hypertension may increase risk of Covid-19 brain complications
Nov 19, 2020 13:50 IST
Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine ‘encouraging’ for older age groups
Nov 19, 2020 13:49 IST
UPSESSB cancels advertisement to recruit 15,508 teachers
Nov 19, 2020 13:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.