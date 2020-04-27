Taapsee Pannu shares Badla BTS pic with Sujoy Ghosh, says their conversations range from his hair issues to her food issues

Sections
Taapsee Pannu has shared a memory from the making of her 2019 film Badla and it features director Sujoy Ghosh.

Apr 27, 2020

Sujoy Ghosh and Taapsee Pannu on sets of Badla.

Taapsee Pannu continues to share behind-the-scenes pictures and stories from the making of her films and has now moved her focus to her 2019 film, Badla. The actor has shared a picture with director Sujoy Ghosh from one of their brainstorming sessions.

The picture shows Taapsee and Sujoy in deep conversation and their hand gestures suggest both of them are discussing something animatedly. Sharing the story behind the picture, Taapsee wrote, “A day before we kick started the shoot of Badla in Glasgow. Just like this picture one can never guess who is directing who, who is the one talking n who is listening. But one thing is for sure the 2 ppl here love to have a conversation n that can range from the hair issues of this man to food issues of the woman. 5 years back when we met each other for the first time we never knew that THIS will be the film we will end up working on together but now that we have, we surely know there will be many more times we shall surprise each other not just with films together but with more useless topics of never ending conversations. Keeping the madness alive #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost.”

Badla also starred Amitabh Bachchan in a prominent role and collected around Rs 88 crore at the domestic box office. The murder mystery got a positive response from the critics.

Taapsee had multiple releases last year with Badla being one of them. She was also seen in Saand Ki Aankh, Mission Mangal and Game Over.



“Success has given me the confidence that I am heading in the right direction and my judgment on films are right. So, my choices of films are the gift of success. If I give inputs in the process of making a film and people listen to me, it is because I have managed to become a bankable actor. Filmmaking is a business and unless producers have the confidence that investing in my films will get a financial return, why would they put their money,” Taapsee told IANS.

