Home / Bollywood / Taapsee Pannu shares happy memory from teenage years, says she ‘ended up achieving’ her only goal in life

Taapsee Pannu has shared a throwback picture that shows her as a Class XII student, posing for the camera with her school friends.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 09:41 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Taapsee Pannu has shared a picture from her school days.

Taapsee Pannu has shared a picture from her school days when she had “braces and embarrassing hair” as a class XII student. The actor has done her schooling from Mata Jai Kaur Public School in Delhi and occasionally shares throwback pictures of those days on Instagram.

Sharing an unseen candid picture on Wednesday, Taapsee wrote, “School !!!!!! This was my 12th standard. Braces( for the second time ), embarassing hair ( coz I was combing my curly hair) that fence (which could take those spare EXTRA kilos Of mine for the entire year!) , the batch on my coat ( the only goal in my life that I set for myself n Ended up achieving it) and the friends who made memories worth discussing for years after. #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost.”

The actor is seen on the right, flashing a smile for the camera with two of her friends. All of them are in their school uniform and one can see the school badge on her blazer. Taapsee claims she went on to achieve her school motto “Shubh karman tey kabhun naa taro (Do not hesitate from performing good actions)”.

Taapsee was recently called a “B grade actor” and a “needy outsider” by fellow actor Kangana Ranaut. Reacting to the comments, Taapsee had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “It’s disheartening to see someone making a mockery out of outsiders and the industry that has given us so much. Imagine the parents whose kids are coming into the industry. What will they think of us? Like we are some nasty evil people sitting here to eat outsiders?”



Also read: Kangana Ranaut: ‘Nepotism only became very toxic and life-threatening when I became the top star’

“I refuse to be bitter. I refuse to take advantage of someone’s death for personal vendetta and I refuse to make mockery out of the industry that gave me bread and identity. As an actor who wants to speak up and address important issues that have happened with me which can help empower others,” she said.

