Taapsee Pannu shares her prep for Rashami Rocket, gorges on sweet potato tikkis, see pic

Taapsee Pannu, who will soon be seen as an athlete in Rashami Rocket, has shared interesting recipe for getting an athletic bod, thanks to her nutritionist.

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 16:48 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Taapsee Pannu enjoys her tikki even as she prepares for an athlete’s role in Rashami Rocket.

Actor Taapsee Pannu has shared an interesting image revealing how she is preparing for her role of an athlete in the upcoming film, Rashami Rocket.

Sharing a picture of herself enjoying tikkis on the swing in her home, Taapsee wrote, “This is how prepping for #RashmiRocket looks like! Starting off my day with this carb-rich breakfast planned by my fuss free @munmun.ganeriwal. As she says, working to get an athletic bod isn’t about eating only proteins. Keeping the right balance is important. On my plate are sweet potato tikkis which @munmun.ganeriwal recommends for its high fibre content and I recommend for its great taste! Bon appétit.” Her nutritionist Mumnmun Ganeriwal happily responded saying, “Looking string, Taapsee.”

Actor Abhilash Thapaliyal brought a viral twist to the post and commented, “To Rasode Mein tum Bhi Thi? (So you were also there in the kitchen.)”

 



 

Last week, Taapsee had revealed that the film will begin shooting in a few months. “Getting back on track, one lap at a time! #RashmiRocket to start shooting this November. #FridaysWithRSVP,” she wrote alongside a picture of herself from the film’s first look.”

Also read: Fact check: Man in viral photo with Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Sandip Ssingh is not Dawood Ibrahim

Taapsee was recently seen in Thappad that opened earlier this year to rave reviews . Up next, she has quite a few films lined up, including Hindi adaptation of Run Lola Run, titled Looop Lapeta, and cricketer Mithali Raj’s biopic titled Shabaash Mithu.

