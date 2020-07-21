Taapsee Pannu shares old video of Kangana Ranaut defending star kids and their privilege, takes a dig at her. Watch

Journalist Anna Vetticad has shared an excerpt from her old interview of Kangana Ranaut, in which the actor seems to be defending star kids for their privilege, comparing it to a quota system in the educational field. In the video, Kangana says that she has benefitted from the quota system and hence, does not hold star kids’ lineage against them.

“The kind of background I come from, my father is a businessman, my mother is a teacher, my grandfather is an IAS officer and my great-grandfather is a freedom fighter… When I was giving my pre-medical entrance test, I had a particular quota for me because I come from this particular family. When I come here, how I look at star children is that they have 30% quota, how I had. I am just trying to come into their territory. If somebody else tried to give the pre-medical test, they wouldn’t get that percentage of quota. This is how I look at it,” Kangana said in the video.

Sharing the video, Taapsee Pannu wrote on Twitter, “Ooooooooh. Saara kasoor yeh quota system ka hai (The quota system is to be blamed for this)! Chalo this was simple to understand . Ho gaya solve. Simple. All good now in our ‘territory’ or their ‘territory’ matlab jiski bhi hai aap samajh jao yaar (whoever the ‘territory’ belongs to, please understand for yourself).”

Anna said in a Twitter thread that she had ‘no choice’ but to share this video. “In 2010, #KanganaRanaut told me she does not mind the privilege (she called it “quota”) star kids have since she herself has a quota and privilege back home because her granddad was in the IAS, her mother was a teacher, Dad a businessman & great granddad a freedom fighter,” she wrote.

“..I hesitated to bring this up since I don’t want a discussion on nepotism derailed & (this is a golden rule of journalism) I don’t want to make this about myself. But #Ranaut’s team left me with no choice by circulating a tiny clip from this show to claim I shamed her,” she added.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap retweeted her tweets and wrote, “This thread is exactly my point.”

Recently, in an interview, Kangana alleged that a ‘movie mafia’ exists and actively sabotages the careers of outsiders who do not suck up to them. She also slammed Taapsee and Swara Bhasker, calling them ‘needy outsiders’ who denied the existence of nepotism and tried to be in Karan Johar’s good books.

