Taapsee Pannu shares pic as she climbs a mountain: ‘All we actually need is some peace, smile and a deep fresh breath’

Gearing up to start work on her next film, actor Taapsee Pannu has shared a refreshing picture where she can be seen climbing stairs in a hilly region. Looking happy in a simple jeans and tshirt combo, the actor holds her arms spread wide, a lot like Shah Rukh Khan’s signature style.

Taapsee shared the image and wrote, “Coz all we actually need is some peace, smile and a deep fresh breath!#HeadUp #ClimbUp.”

Taapsee was recently seen in Thappad that opened earlier this year to rave reviews . She has quite a few films lined up, including Hindi adaptation of Run Lola Run, titled Looop Lapeta, and cricketer Mithali Raj’s biopic titled Shabaash Mithu. She will soon begin work on another sports drama, Rashami Rocket.

Late last month, Taapsee gave fans a glimpse of her diet as she prepared for Rashmi Rocket. “This is how prepping for #RashmiRocket looks like! Starting off my day with this carb-rich breakfast planned by my fuss free @munmun.ganeriwal. As she says, working to get an athletic bod isn’t about eating only proteins. Keeping the right balance is important. On my plate are sweet potato tikkis which @munmun.ganeriwal recommends for its high fibre content and I recommend for its great taste! Bon appétit.” Her nutritionist Mumnmun Ganeriwal happily responded saying, “Looking string, Taapsee.”

