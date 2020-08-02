Taapsee Pannu shares pics from her cake-cutting ceremony, reveals her birthday wish

After celebrating her 32nd birthday on Saturday amid wishes pouring in from all over, Taapsee Pannu has now shared a glimpse of her cake-cutting ceremony. The first two images show the actor with eyes shut, perhaps making a wish, with a cake right in front of her. She looks cute in a light green dupatta paired with a printed salwar suit and with her hair tied in a small ponytail.

Taapsee shared the images on Instagram and wrote, “Process of cutting your birthday cake. Pic 1: think of a wish. Pic 2: think harder m***n you can’t ask for 100 things choose one. Pic 3: ok just choose “go corona go” and get done with it. Pic 4: ok let’s cut. No wait, first have to blow the candle and anyway that’s not the right side of the knife. Pic 5: blow the candle , which you have strategically chosen so it doesn’t reveal your age. Pic 6: don’t slaughter it, cut it . And happy birthday to yours Truly! Who promises to stay as true as possible for her sanity and your love for ever n ever.”

The post got much love from Taapsee’s friends. Actor Toranj Kaivon wrote, “Happy birthday you amazing human you.” Mathias Boe also commented with a heart emoji. Radhika Madan posted ‘happy birthday’ while hairstylist Amit Thakur wrote, “Hahaha accurate.”

Recently, Taapsee had shared a happy picture of herself and captioned it with lyrics of the rhyme “If you’are happy and you know it.”

Also read: Hansal Mehta on Rhea Chakraborty: ‘God forbid if girl being subjected to trial by media does harm to herself, will all be held accountable?’

Taapsee was recently seen in Thappad that opened earlier this year to rave reviews . Up next, she has quite a few films lined up, including Hindi adaptation of Run Lola, titled Looop Lapeta and Rashami Rocket. She will also be seen in cricketer Mithali Raj’s biopic titled Shabaash Mithu.

Follow @htshowbiz for more