Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Taapsee Pannu strikes some cool poses during Maldives vacation, says ‘after all we are tourists’. See pics

Taapsee Pannu strikes some cool poses during Maldives vacation, says ‘after all we are tourists’. See pics

Taapsee Pannu has shared a tonne of stunning pictures from her Maldives vacation. The actor is accompanied by her sister and cousin and went on to pose like typical tourists, feeding stingrays and enjoying the sunset.

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 10:59 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Taapsee Pannu is enjoying her time in Maldives.

Taapsee Pannu has shared more stunning pictures from her Maldives vacation and the Thappad actor is definitely having a blast with her girl gang. The actor spent her day posing in the sun in a short white dress, feeding stingrays and enjoying the sunset by posing in trademark tourist style.

Taapsee set the Instagram on fire on Thursday as she shared a picture of herself in a colourful bikini, sitting on the edge of the net with the vast blue ocean in the background. She captioned it, “When we take the idea of ‘Rise and Shine’ literally ! : our newly discovered director on board @shagun_pannu #Maldives #Vacation #HappySky.” It is evident the picture is clicked by her sister Shagun Pannu, who has accompanied Taapsee along with their cousin.

 

Taapsee has shared a tonne of more pictures and videos as proof of their fun time in Maldives. The three women also went on to feed the sting rays. Taapsee also shared a picture of her from the location and captioned it, “The friendly sting rays and me.”



Taapsee Pannu bonds with sting rays.

During the day, she shared many more glimpses of her, one from her tea time and another from her snorkelling session.

Taapsee Pannu soaks some sun.

Earlier, she shared another gorgeous picture of herself, in a white dress, leaning on a tree trunk amid the white sands. “When the nature seems to have the best filter... best background.... best lighting .... best props... all you can do is not spoil it.” She shared many more pictures from the same location, including the one where she posed like a typical tourist with the sun on her palm. “Coz after all we r tourists,” she wrote.

 

Taapsee Pannu and friends hit the beach.

Taapsee Pannu floods Instagram with pictures from Maldives.

Also read: Akshay Oberoi: ‘If I could, I would just be a stay-at-home dad. I love it’

On Wednesday, Taapsee had also shared a picture from the gym where she can be seen religiously working out during the vacation.

Taapsee recently wrapped up a film project in Jaipur before she flew to Maldives for a holiday. She has several films in her kitty including cricketer Mithali Raj biopic, Rashmi Rocket and Haseen Dillruba.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In a first, PM Modi to hand over Aadhaar-like cards for properties mapped by drones
Oct 08, 2020 10:10 IST
IAF Day 2020: ‘Ever ready to safeguard nation’s sovereignty,’ says air chief RKS Bhadauria
Oct 08, 2020 10:43 IST
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 68 lakh-mark, over 11 lakh tested in 24 hrs
Oct 08, 2020 10:28 IST
Pandemic effect: India’s economy set to contract 9.6%, says World Bank
Oct 08, 2020 10:46 IST

latest news

US Election 2020: Fly on Pence’s head generates buzz in vice presidential debate
Oct 08, 2020 11:03 IST
Mukesh Ambani wealthiest Indian, Serum Institute makes entry
Oct 08, 2020 11:03 IST
Taapsee Pannu strikes some coolest poses during Maldives vacation
Oct 08, 2020 10:59 IST
Yuvraj comes up with epic reply to Stokes’ tweet regarding KKR-CSK match
Oct 08, 2020 10:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.