Taapsee Pannu supports Anurag Kashyap after sexual assault allegations against him, calls him ‘biggest feminist I know’

Taapsee Pannu came out in support of Anurag Kashyap after an actor claimed that he ‘forced himself on (her)’. The filmmaker has denied all the allegations of sexual assault levelled against him and called it an attempt to silence him.

Sharing a picture with Anurag, Taapsee wrote on Instagram, “For you, my friend, are the biggest feminist I know. See you on the sets soon of yet another piece of art that shows how powerful and significant women are in the world you create. :)” Anurag directed Taapsee in Manmarziyaan and also produced her film, Saand Ki Aankh.

On Saturday, an actor accused Anurag of indecent behaviour when she went to meet him for work. She tweeted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take action and said that her ‘security is at risk’. National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma took cognisance of the actor’s tweet and asked her to send a detailed complaint to the commission, assuring her that they will launch an investigation.

Meanwhile, Anurag, in a series of tweets, denied the allegations. “Kya baat hai, itna samay le liya mujhe chup karwane ki koshish mein. Chalo koi nahin. Mujhe chup karaate karaate itna jhooth bol gaye ki aurat hote hue doosri auraton ko bhi sang ghaseet liya. Thodi toh maryada rakhiye, madam. Bas yahi kahunga ki jo bhi aarop hain aap ke sab bebuniyaad hain (Wow, it took you so long to try to silence me. Never mind. In the process of silencing me, you dragged other women in this, despite being a woman. Please have some dignity, madam. All I want to say is that every allegation is baseless),” he wrote on Twitter.

Anurag also said that whether it is with his ex-wives, any of his lovers or the women he works with, he neither indulges in nor tolerates such kind of behaviour in public or otherwise.

