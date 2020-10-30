Taapsee Pannu wraps up Haseen Dilruba, introduces her Rani Kashyap as a ‘self obsessed borderline narcissist character’

Taapsee Pannu has wrapped the shooting of her film, Haseen Dilruba. The actor shared a picture from her last day on the sets of the film along with a note in which she dropped a few hints about her character of Rani Kashyap. She has hinted that she plays a “self obsessed borderline narcissist character” in the film.

She shared a happy picture from the sets on Instagram as they all shared a laugh. It shows her covering up her costume in a shawl but her henna-decorated hands are clearly visible. The picture also features her co-star Vikrant Massey.

She wrote, “Abhi aankh me khatak rahi hu to kya... kabhi to dil me dhadkungi (So what if I am annoying you now, one day I will rule your heart). One line that sums up Rani Kashyap! And it’s a wrap on #HaseenDilruba ! Finally, after shooting during the coldest days in Haridwar to sultry hot days in Mumbai this film has probably experienced all seasons and human emotions possible under the sun (including the Pandemic ). Here’s to getting ‘pulp fiction’ back on screen with the character you either love to hate or hate to love coz basic toh hum vaise bhi kuch karte nahi hai na.”

Talking about the picture in particular, she added, “P.S - don’t know why we r so happy in this picture must be coz of @polyvynil , the only person on set who has better sense of humour than Rani Kashyap and the other one is the only one who loved this self obsessed borderline narcissist character more than she ever could @vikrantmassey87. #FilmWrap #HaseenDilruba #EndOfAnotherChapter.”

Taapsee wraps up Haseen Dilruba.

Taapsee shared a few more glimpses of her look in the film over a couple of days. She had recently shared a picture of herself in a green sleeveless churidar kurta as she enjoyed peanut butter on the sets. Sharing another picture of herself in a yellow sari and straight hair, she had written, “Last few days on #HaseenDilruba and Thats my face when I have to roast my hair to straighten them everyday #CurlyHairIssues #LookChange #StressfulStraight.”

Haseen Dilruba is a mystery thriller directed by Vinil Mathew. Besides Taapsee and Vikrant, it also stars Hansika Motwani and Harshvardhan Rane.

