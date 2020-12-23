Taapsee Pannu wraps up Rashmi Rocket Ranchi schedule, says ‘I am glad I don’t have to do this for real’
Taapsee Pannu has shared a picture from the sets of her film, Rashmi Rocket. She has wrapped up the Ranchi shoot of the film.
Taapsee Pannu has wrapped up the Ranchi schedule of her film, Rashmi Rocket. The actor shared a picture from a race sequence, and said that she’s glad that she doesn’t have to do this ‘for real’.
Sharing the black-and-white picture on Instagram, Taapsee wrote, “And it’s a wrap on Ranchi schedule! Done with the races finally! Hasn’t been a day I haven’t tipped my hat to the real athletes who do this everyday of their life for years ! I am glad I don’t have to do this for real #RashmiRocket.”
Taapsee recently showed her toned muscles in a recent post. The Pink actor posted two pictures of herself on Instagram, in which she was seen exercising in a gym. She was seen sporting a peach sports tee with her toned muscles on display. “The push and the pull!#RashmiRocket,” wrote Taapsee alongside the post on the photo-sharing platform.
She had recently shared her transformation journey in a video. She had revealed in the video that she won’t use any steroids and would build her body very naturally in a real, believable way. “I didn’t have the liberty being a female actor to sit at home while I build my muscle and get my body ready for the film, I had to do other films simultaneously. I was shooting for multiple other films while I was training for Rashmi Rocket,” she said.
Directed by Akarsh Khurana and co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand, and Pranjal Khandhdiya, the sports-drama is expected to release sometime in 2021.
