Tabu shares Drishyam poster as film completes 5 years, fans say 'still can't get over your eyes'

Tabu, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran played the lead roles in Drishyam, a remake of a Malayalam film of the same name.

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 17:18 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Drishyam starred Tabu and Ajay Devgn in lead roles.

Actor Tabu took to Instagram to share a poster of Drishyam as the film turned 5. The film also starred Ajay Devgn and pitted the two of them against one another.

Sharing a poster of the film, Tabu wrote: “Five years!!! @ajaydevgn @viacom18studios @shriya_saran1109” Tabu’s fans were delighted to see their favourite actor. One fan said: “Still can’t get over your eyes & that look in this poster !!”Another one said: “One of my favourite bollywood movies. I was hooked till the very end.” A third person said: “And still is remarkable.. one of few timeless Bollywood movies... and one of my favorites too..”

Tabu, who had not been takinh up a lof of work for a while, came back with a bang in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Haider. Playing Ghazala Mee, mother to Shahid Kapoor, Tabu was a show stealer. Since then, Tabu has upped her game and played interesting characters one after the other. In Nishikant Kamat’s Drishyam, she plays a tough police officer, in pursuit of a crafty murderer.

Writing about the film and Tabu, the Hindustan Times review had said: “Vijay’s world is turned upside down when the only son of IG Meera Deshmukh (Tabu) goes missing and he’s made the prime suspect in the case. This is the point where Drishyam takes off and sets the tone for a gripping cat and mouse game between the system and a technically illiterate villager.”



Tabu followed it up with another praise worthy performance in Andhadhun, which also starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte. Tabu’s latest release was Mira Nair’s gradious re-telling of Vikram Seth’s tome, A Suitable Boy. The six part series airs on Sundays on BBC.

