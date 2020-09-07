Tahir Raj Bhasin prays for Sushant Singh Rajput, says Chhichhore’s story ‘would never have been told’ without SSR

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin took to Instagram to recall moments with Sushant Singh Rajput as their film, Chhichhore completed one year on Sunday. He also prayed for the late actor and expressed his gratitude to Sushant.

Posting a collage of their moments spent together, some from the film’s shoot, Tahir wrote: “One year of Chhichhore! Thank you for all the love for Chhichhore. A special prayer of remembrance and gratitude for Sushant without whom this story would never have been told.” In the film, Sushant, Tahir, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Naveen Polishetty played college friends who meet after a gap of many years and bond over memories as Sushant faces one of the biggest challenges of his life, battling for his son’s life.

Tahir Raj Bhasin’s post.

On Sunday, Shraddha, Varun and film’s director Nitesh Tiwari took to social media to post their feelings about the film, and remembered Sushant. Shraddha said in a tweet, “In loving memory...#1YearOfChhichhore.” Nitesh tweeted, “You’ll be in our hearts forever! #WeMissYouSush #1YearOfChhichhore.” Varun also recalled the film and posted a video.

Writing about the film, the Hindustan Times review said: “An ode to college-time friendships, romances, ragging, fights, competitions and countless memories, Chhichhore is a riot of emotions, and takes you on a nostalgic ride. It’s a relevant film with a rather important message conveyed through an engaging narrative. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal fame, Chhichhore is high on content and humour packaged so well that it stays with you for a very long time.”

Sushant died in Mumbai on June 14. In July, Sushant’s father KK Singh filed an FIR in Patna accusing Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of abetment to suicide and siphoning off funds. After a Supreme Court verdict, the Central Bureau of Investigation began probing the case. The Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau are also investigating the case.

