Tahir Raj Bhasin prays for Sushant Singh Rajput, says Chhichhore’s story ‘would never have been told’ without SSR

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Chhichhore co-star Tahir Raj Bhasin fondly remembered the late actor as their film completed one year on Sunday. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also starred Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma.

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 09:10 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Tahir Raj Bhasin dedicated a special post to Sushant Singh Rajput as Chhichhore turned one.

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin took to Instagram to recall moments with Sushant Singh Rajput as their film, Chhichhore completed one year on Sunday. He also prayed for the late actor and expressed his gratitude to Sushant.

Posting a collage of their moments spent together, some from the film’s shoot, Tahir wrote: “One year of Chhichhore! Thank you for all the love for Chhichhore. A special prayer of remembrance and gratitude for Sushant without whom this story would never have been told.” In the film, Sushant, Tahir, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Naveen Polishetty played college friends who meet after a gap of many years and bond over memories as Sushant faces one of the biggest challenges of his life, battling for his son’s life.

Tahir Raj Bhasin’s post.

On Sunday, Shraddha, Varun and film’s director Nitesh Tiwari took to social media to post their feelings about the film, and remembered Sushant. Shraddha said in a tweet, “In loving memory...#1YearOfChhichhore.” Nitesh tweeted, “You’ll be in our hearts forever! #WeMissYouSush #1YearOfChhichhore.” Varun also recalled the film and posted a video.

Writing about the film, the Hindustan Times review said: “An ode to college-time friendships, romances, ragging, fights, competitions and countless memories, Chhichhore is a riot of emotions, and takes you on a nostalgic ride. It’s a relevant film with a rather important message conveyed through an engaging narrative. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal fame, Chhichhore is high on content and humour packaged so well that it stays with you for a very long time.”



Also read: Dalip Tahil: Before Kangana Ranaut passes personal judgement on her colleagues, she should also get a drug test done

Sushant died in Mumbai on June 14. In July, Sushant’s father KK Singh filed an FIR in Patna accusing Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of abetment to suicide and siphoning off funds. After a Supreme Court verdict, the Central Bureau of Investigation began probing the case. The Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau are also investigating the case.

