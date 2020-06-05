Tahira Kashyap dresses like husband Ayushmann Khurrana, leaves him flummoxed. See pics

The trend of couples dressing identically is here to stay. Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, and Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone often share photos after they have raided their spouse’s closet and now Tahira Kashyap has done the same.

The filmmaker-writer shared a photo where she was seen dressed in Ayushmann Khurrana’s jacket and accessorized it just like her husband. Sharing the picture, Tahira wrote, “We believe in gender fluidity.” Sharing Tahira’s story on his account, Ayushmann wrote, “Umm...”

Earlier, in answer to a question if Tahira would direct Ayushmann in the future, she had said, “I would really love to work with him from the perspective of directing a wonderful artist. He has grown tremendously as an artist. But at the same time, he is senior to me when it comes to working. So I need to earn myself a couple of films or a position where I deserve to direct him.”

In a recent post, Ayushmann revealed how he confessed his feelings towards Tahira. He said they was preparing for their board exams when it happened: “It was in 2001. We were preparing for our board exams. At 1.48 AM I’d confessed my feelings to her over the phone. Bryan Adams was playing on my stereo. Inside Out was the song. It’s been 19 years with this goofball. Umm.”

Tahira also reshared the same photo, “My weekend, hopeful, strictly left profile moods. Clicked by the all ‘rounder’ Gautam Govind Sharma. Ghar baithe aur karen (What else to do sitting at home).”

Earlier, Ayuhsmann Khurrana had disclosed that he had been with Tahira since 2001 as he shared a selfie on Instagram calling her his “high school sweetheart.”