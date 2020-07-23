Tahira Kashyap jokes she will leave pajamas and shorts as ‘hereditary wealth’ for daughter Varushka, shares throwback photos

Writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap has shared several throwback pictures with her daughter Varushka from their family vacation seven months ago, along with a sweet note. Tahira along with husband Ayushmann Khurrana and kids Varushka and Virajveer had flown to Bahamas around Christmas last year and to ring in the New Year at the picturesque location.

She wrote, “Throwback with my little antithesis. She definitely likes to dress up and always has an opinion on what I wear. And I can see the future where she is going to get really upset when she gets my pajamas and shorts as her hereditary wealth! Till then it’s these pouts and beautiful memories #throwbackthursday #throwbackwithdaughters #throwback #nassau #nassaubahamas #bahamas #daughter #daughtersarethebest.”

The first picture shows the mother-daughter duo pouting for the camera. Another one has them showing their hair in cornrows. There is also a picture of them posing with a puppy on the beach and enjoying their time in water in a different photo. One of the clicks features Tahira riding a water-scooter with Varushka riding pillion.

Ayushmann’s Bala co-star Yami Gautam commented to the post, “So cuuuute Mama-daughter.” Twinkle Khanna reacted, “Big hug” along with a heart emoji. Sameera Reddy dropped several heart-eye emojis in the comments section. Shama Sikander wrote, “I miss her two ponies flying around while walking.”

Tahira and Ayushmann had celebrated Varushka’s 6th birthday at home in lockdown. She had shared several pictures of their handmade decorations made from scratch using recycled paper. She had also shared a video of the preparations and said, “It’s our daughter’s sixth birthday. We wanted to throw a small party but there weren’t any decorations and balloons available in the market so we thought we are going to make some homemade decorations and we wanted to share the joy of doing the same with you.”

“The man behind all these art sessions is Mr Ayushmann Khurrana, who has just played the music, and that’s about it,” she added.

