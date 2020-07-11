Tahira Kashyap shares pic of her new hairdo, dedicates it to tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain. Here’s why

Ayushmann Khurrana’s writer and filmmaker wife Tahira Kashyap routinely entertains her fans on Instagram. On Friday, she shared a glimpse of her new hair style, which was a throwback to a popular advertisement from the ’90s featuring tabla maestro, Ustad Zakir Hussain.

She wrote: “Waah Taj From Harish to ustad Zakir Hussain...aage dekho hota hai kya! (Watch out for what happens next!). The video shows Tahira tossing her newly-acquired curls from side to side, pretty much in the same manner in which Zakir Hussain’s did in the famous Waah Taj ad.

A number of industry folks commented on the hilarious post. Bhumi Pednekar, her husband’s co-star in many films, dropped a red heart emoji, Sameera Reddy said how Tahira’s hair was like ‘red eyes emojis’ she added. Many fans simply laughed out loud.

Tahira is quite an ace at throwbacks too. A few days back, she had posted pictures from her wedding with Ayushmann in November 2008 and wrote she was willing to beat the winter chill: “From the mehendi day many seasons ago! #throwbackthursday #wedding. It was in the winter, and I don’t remember if that’s washed wet hair or oil, but I was ready to beat the chill with sleeveless suit, otravin drops and a big smile.”

On Doctor’s Day in July, Tahira had shared a picture with the team of doctors and nurses from the hospital where she got treated for cancer and had written: “I never knew #doctorsday even existed earlier, but my recent health ordeal has made me value all of them so much! This picture is from the day of my 12th and last chemotherapy session! Can never forget the date. 5 January 2019. The cotton swab on the shoulder blade is of the port. And the nurse in green is holding a box of chocolates that I had shared with them all, expressing my sincere gratitude! Big thank you to my doctors especially Dr Mandar Nadkarni. Had this covid situation not been there I would have paid a visit to the doctors and nurses with another box of chocolates who really take care of all of us!”

Tahira has directed two short films --Toffee and Pinni-- and was shooting for Sharma Ki Beti when the coronavirus lockdown was announced.

