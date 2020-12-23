Tahira Kashyap shares throwback pic with Ayushmann Khurrana: ‘I will always keep the chips ki tokri’

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap have been together for more than two decades.

Author and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap has shared a throwback picture with her husband, actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The photo shows them as their younger selves, hanging out with their friends.

Tahira and Ayushmann are seeing looking at each other, smiling and laughing while she hogs an entire bowl of chips. The rest of the friends are also seen around them, talking, chilling and clicking pictures. “Always had my priorities set from the beginning with @ayushmannk chips ki tokri toh main hi rakhungi humesha... and this chutzpah extends to food in general too! Seen here are bachpan ke dost @rochakkohli @s_a_m_k28 and divya! This has to be the coolest one @sukriti_vk home,” Tahira captioned her post.

Tahira and Ayushmann’s fans and friends loved their throwback treat. “Hehe this is adorable,” wrote YouTuber Mostly Sane, aka Prajakta Koli. Mukti Mohan called it ‘real pyaar’, while a fan wrote, “Ayyee so cute!”

Ayushmann and Tahira had first met during school days as they attended the same tuition classes but couldn’t become friends then. They came close later when they met during a family dinner during their college days. Ayushmann had told Hindustan Times in 2012, “I was a shy guy from an all-boys’ school and college, and Tahira was the first girl I met and fell in love with and proposed.” Talking about the proposal, Tahira had revealed, “Ayushmann formally proposed to me just last year when we got married in November 2011. He did it like a gentleman with a ring, music playing in the background, red roses, wine and a romantic candlelight dinner.”

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Sonali Phogat talks about ‘mental torture’ after husband’s death, says she will stay ‘within the limits of decency’ on the show

He also shared a post for her earlier this year, writing, “It was in 2001. We were preparing for our board exams. At 1.48 AM I’d confessed my feelings to her over the phone. Bryan Adams was playing on my stereo. Inside Out was the song. It’s been 19 years with this goofball. Umm.”

The couple has two kids together, son Virajveer and daughter Varushka.

Follow @htshowbiz for more