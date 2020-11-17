Sections
Taimur Ali Khan loudly sings the birthday song, dad Saif Ali Khan tells him to ‘sing nicely’. Watch cute video

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are seen singing the birthday song for a friend in a new video but it is once again their son Taimur who steals the limelight. Saif is in Dharamshala for the shoot of Bhoot Police.

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 08:34 IST

By HT Entertainment, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan celebrated a friend’s birthday in Dharamshala.

Actor Saif Ali Khan is currently shooting for his film Bhoot Police in Dharamshala and his actor wife Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur have also joined him there. On Monday, an adorable video surfaced online which showed Taimur singing the birthday song for a friend.

In the video, Saif, Kareena and Taimur stood next to their friend as he cut his birthday cake. Everyone also sang the birthday song but Taimur, perhaps, got a little too excited. As he began singing loudly, dad Saif told him to calm down a bit and ‘sing nicely’. The little one instantly lowered his volume and happily continued singing.

 

The adorable video of the family got a lot of love on social media. “Sooo adorable,” wrote a fan. “Saif says sing nicely so adorable,” wrote another.

Kareena and Malaika Arora arrived in Dharamshala last week to join Saif and Arjun Kapoor. They were also recently spotted out on a walk in the town. In a video, Saif was seen holding the hand of his son as Kareena and Arjun walked behind. Malaika walked by their side. Suddenly, Taimur was seeing saying ‘no photo’ loudly. All of them were seen without any masks on. Kareena and Arjun were deep in conversation.

The Bhoot Police team also includes Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. On Diwali, Arjun had shared a video clip where the entire team of Bhoot Police had wished everyone. Kareena celebrated Diwali in Dharamshala. Speaking about her plans on Diwali, she had earlier told Times of India, “Saif is shooting in Dharamshala for a film, and I have never been there, so Taimur and I will join him there. We are actually looking forward to setting out. It will be great to travel to the mountains and spend time in the open air and sunshine. It’s been a year where we had to be at home for a long duration. So, going to Dharamshala and being there for a few days will be great.”

