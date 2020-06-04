Sections
Home / Bollywood / Taimur climbs all over dad Saif Ali Khan as he said he always has his back in Kareena Kapoor’s latest Instagram pics

Taimur climbs all over dad Saif Ali Khan as he said he always has his back in Kareena Kapoor’s latest Instagram pics

Kareena Kapoor has shared two candid pictures of her son Taimur who climbed on father Saif Ali Khan’s back while being in a playful mood.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 13:09 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Taimur lies on his father’s back during their playtime.

Kareena Kapoor has treated her fans to new pictures of her three-year-old son Taimur who was caught in a playful mood in the morning. The little one is seen lying on his father Saif Ali Khan’s back in the pictures.

Sharing the adorable pictures on Instagram, Kareena wrote, “Saif said, “I always got your back”... Tim took it literally #FavouriteBoys #QuarantineMornings.” Saif is seen lying on Taimur’s playing mat as if taking a nap. Taimur is seen lying on top of him and seems to be enjoying himself while doing so.

 

Kareena’s cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also liked the picture which received more than 160000 ‘likes’ in a few minutes. Kareena’s sister Amrita Arora showered the post with several heart emojis. A fan reacted, “Pure dad betu love.” Another exclaimed, “Awww sooo cutttee.”



Kareena had also shared an adorable picture of Taimur’s cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on her Instagram page late Wednesday. She captioned the post, “My beautiful niece #FamilyForever.” The two-year-old can be seen showing off her family tree which she made with the help of her parents at home. She is seen pointing towards aunt Kareena and uncle Saif in the picture.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor is a proud aunt as she shares a glimpse of niece Inaaya showing off her handmade family tree

Kareena had recently opened up about how she would react if Taimur brings his girlfriend home. She had asked her guest Taapsee Pannu on her radio show What Women Want about how would the actor react if her son brought his girlfriend home. Taapsee had asked Kareena to answer the question herself, to which the Veere Di Wedding actor replied, “Nahi yaar, I don’t know. But I am that type. I’m a Punjabi mother.” When Taapsee asked her if she would welcome the girlfriend with parathas, Kareena replied, “Nahi, bohot unsafe hai! I will be like, mat aao yahaan pe (No, it’s very unsafe! I will be like, don’t come here).”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19 lockdown exit: From pandemic to other ‘demics’
Jun 04, 2020 14:00 IST
Not appropriate to open schools in Karnataka for two more months: Siddaramaiah
Jun 04, 2020 13:59 IST
RIP Basu Chatterjee: Shoojit Sircar, Shabana Azmi pay tributes
Jun 04, 2020 13:57 IST
Maggi Pani Puri irks tweeple. ‘Scene from a horror film,’ says Twitter user
Jun 04, 2020 13:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.