Taimur climbs all over dad Saif Ali Khan as he said he always has his back in Kareena Kapoor’s latest Instagram pics

Kareena Kapoor has treated her fans to new pictures of her three-year-old son Taimur who was caught in a playful mood in the morning. The little one is seen lying on his father Saif Ali Khan’s back in the pictures.

Sharing the adorable pictures on Instagram, Kareena wrote, “Saif said, “I always got your back”... Tim took it literally #FavouriteBoys #QuarantineMornings.” Saif is seen lying on Taimur’s playing mat as if taking a nap. Taimur is seen lying on top of him and seems to be enjoying himself while doing so.

Kareena’s cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also liked the picture which received more than 160000 ‘likes’ in a few minutes. Kareena’s sister Amrita Arora showered the post with several heart emojis. A fan reacted, “Pure dad betu love.” Another exclaimed, “Awww sooo cutttee.”

Kareena had also shared an adorable picture of Taimur’s cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on her Instagram page late Wednesday. She captioned the post, “My beautiful niece #FamilyForever.” The two-year-old can be seen showing off her family tree which she made with the help of her parents at home. She is seen pointing towards aunt Kareena and uncle Saif in the picture.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor is a proud aunt as she shares a glimpse of niece Inaaya showing off her handmade family tree

Kareena had recently opened up about how she would react if Taimur brings his girlfriend home. She had asked her guest Taapsee Pannu on her radio show What Women Want about how would the actor react if her son brought his girlfriend home. Taapsee had asked Kareena to answer the question herself, to which the Veere Di Wedding actor replied, “Nahi yaar, I don’t know. But I am that type. I’m a Punjabi mother.” When Taapsee asked her if she would welcome the girlfriend with parathas, Kareena replied, “Nahi, bohot unsafe hai! I will be like, mat aao yahaan pe (No, it’s very unsafe! I will be like, don’t come here).”

Follow @htshowbiz for more