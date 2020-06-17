Taimur crashes Saif Ali Khan’s interview yet again, has a hilarious response to being called ‘gorgeous’. Watch video

Taimur Ali Khan stole the spotlight during one of Saif Ali Khan’s interviews yet again by unexpectedly appearing in the frame. The actor was in conversation with journalist Anupama Chopra when his son crashed the interview.

In a teaser video shared by her on Instagram, Saif talks about his iconic character Langda Tyagi from Vishal Bhardwaj’s Omkara. “Somebody wrote an article on me in those days that if he keeps doing films like Being Cyrus and Omkara, he will be out of work.”

The video cuts to Taimur entering the frame, and Saif apologising for it. As Anupama gushes over the three-year-old and calls him ‘so gorgeous’, he replies, “I am not.” Saif then tells his son, “She is saying you are handsome. Say ‘thank you’.” Taimur then thanks her for the compliment.

Fans could not take their eyes off the little one in the video. “Such a cute special appearance,” one user wrote. Another commented, “That taimur cameo though. Does he say ‘I am not’ to your he is so gorgeous?,” followed by a laughing emoji. Another wrote, “Haha look at these kids now .... they are so smart n specific about each words !!”

In March, Taimur made an appearance in one of Saif’s interviews -- in a Hulk mask and gloves, no less.

At an online conclave in April, Saif said that Taimur was excited about spending a lot of time with him and Kareena Kapoor Khan during the lockdown. “He’s just happy to have his parents around and that gives us a lot of positivity. We paint and spend time with each other as a family, and that’s, like I said, a silver lining in this lockdown,” the actor said. The Khans are isolating at their apartment in Mumbai.

Earlier this month, Saif and Kareena took Taimur on an outing as Unlock 1 began but returned home after a police officer informed them that children were not allowed to be out.

