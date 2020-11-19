Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Taimur is the star of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest post, and ‘official photographer’ Arjun Kapoor is the one to thank for it

Taimur is the star of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest post, and ‘official photographer’ Arjun Kapoor is the one to thank for it

Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a new picture of her son, Taimur, from their recent Himalayan vacation, and credited ‘official photographer’ Arjun Kapoor for the pic.

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 18:32 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Taimur Ali Khan poses for ‘official photographer’ Arjun Kapoor.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a new picture of her son, Taimur Ali Khan, from their recent family vacation in McLeodganj. Kareena and Taimur had travelled to the hill station during the Diwali break, with Kareena’s husband Saif Ali Khan, and their friends, couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor.

Kareena on Thursday took to Instagram to share the new picture, which shows Taimur holding a French fry in his hand. She captioned it, “French fries anyone?” and made sure to thank the photographer, Arjun. She added, “PS: Thank you @arjunkapoor for being our official photographer.”

 

Her cousin Armaan Jain called Taimur the ‘cutest’ in the comments section, and also dropped a heart emoji. His sentiment was echoed by scores of others, who showered love on Taimur.



Kareena had previously shared another post, which included two photos taken by Arjun. She captioned the post, “Always looking ahead, picture courtesy: @arjunkapoor.” Arjun replied in the comments section, “Joining your entourage... @rohanshrestha job under threat...” The first picture showed Saif giving Taimur a piggyback ride, while the second picture showed Saif, Kareena and Taimur at a church. Previously, Malaika had shared a couple of pictures from the same location.

Also read: Arjun Kapoor joins Malaika Arora in McLeodganj, impresses Kareena Kapoor as he turns Taimur’s personal photographer

The group spent Diwali together this year, and Kareena had shared a short video of Saif, Taimur and herself, enjoying a bonfire. “Happy Diwali to everyone... stay safe, stay happy,” she’d captioned the post, adding several heart emojis. The entire group was spotted taking a stroll together, with Taimur yelling, “No photo!”

Saif and Arjun were filming Bhoot Police in the hills, prior to the Diwali break. Last week, they’d been pictured with their cast members -- Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez -- heading off to Dalhousie.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Jharkhand Congress leader issued notice for criticising Rahul Gandhi
Nov 19, 2020 18:37 IST
Kerala police begin probe into leaked voicemail of gold smuggling accused
Nov 19, 2020 16:33 IST
26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed awarded 10-year prison term
Nov 19, 2020 17:18 IST
30-min-long closed-door meet with CM led to Bihar minister’s resignation
Nov 19, 2020 18:19 IST

latest news

Want to take bilateral ties with India to new heights, says Australian PM Morrison
Nov 19, 2020 18:58 IST
BJP targets govt for backtracking on power bills, says Sena-NCP destroying their ally Congress
Nov 19, 2020 18:58 IST
Neither sacked by CM nor quit party, says rebel TMC minister after talks
Nov 19, 2020 18:55 IST
EU warns Hungary against use of Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine
Nov 19, 2020 18:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.