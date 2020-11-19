Taimur is the star of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest post, and ‘official photographer’ Arjun Kapoor is the one to thank for it

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a new picture of her son, Taimur Ali Khan, from their recent family vacation in McLeodganj. Kareena and Taimur had travelled to the hill station during the Diwali break, with Kareena’s husband Saif Ali Khan, and their friends, couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor.

Kareena on Thursday took to Instagram to share the new picture, which shows Taimur holding a French fry in his hand. She captioned it, “French fries anyone?” and made sure to thank the photographer, Arjun. She added, “PS: Thank you @arjunkapoor for being our official photographer.”

Her cousin Armaan Jain called Taimur the ‘cutest’ in the comments section, and also dropped a heart emoji. His sentiment was echoed by scores of others, who showered love on Taimur.

Kareena had previously shared another post, which included two photos taken by Arjun. She captioned the post, “Always looking ahead, picture courtesy: @arjunkapoor.” Arjun replied in the comments section, “Joining your entourage... @rohanshrestha job under threat...” The first picture showed Saif giving Taimur a piggyback ride, while the second picture showed Saif, Kareena and Taimur at a church. Previously, Malaika had shared a couple of pictures from the same location.

Also read: Arjun Kapoor joins Malaika Arora in McLeodganj, impresses Kareena Kapoor as he turns Taimur’s personal photographer

The group spent Diwali together this year, and Kareena had shared a short video of Saif, Taimur and herself, enjoying a bonfire. “Happy Diwali to everyone... stay safe, stay happy,” she’d captioned the post, adding several heart emojis. The entire group was spotted taking a stroll together, with Taimur yelling, “No photo!”

Saif and Arjun were filming Bhoot Police in the hills, prior to the Diwali break. Last week, they’d been pictured with their cast members -- Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez -- heading off to Dalhousie.

Follow @htshowbiz for more