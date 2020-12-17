Taimur yells ‘no photos’ as mom Kareena Kapoor guides him away from paparazzi. Watch video

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted on Wednesday evening, with her son Taimur, who yelled at the gathered paparazzi to not take photographs. Taimur, who has been in the media spotlight since his birth three years ago, is often chased by photographers.

In a video, which showed Kareena exiting her car with Taimur in tow, the three-year-old could be heard yelling at the paparazzi, “No photos!” as they called out to him. This isn’t the first time he’s made such a declaration. Recently, he was caught on camera saying the same thing in Dharamshala, where his father, Saif Ali Khan, was shooting for Bhoot Police.

The constant media attention on Taimur forced Saif and Kareena to set some new ground rules with the paparazzi. In 2019, Saif told journalist Anupama Chopra in an interview that the neighbours started complaining because they thought the photographers were creating an ‘unsafe’ environment outside the building. “They’d hang around and they’d smoke so it starts looking a little unsavoury,” Saif said, and added that it was very ‘elegant’ of them to move on. “The cops came, and we had a chat about it, and they said ‘fine’,” Saif added.

Revealing that his son would rather “be normal and ignored”, Saif had told The Times of India in an interview, “He’s like, “No picture!” And he starts frowning. He doesn’t like too much fuss. It’s not something he is excited about, for sure.”

He added, “But on the other hand, in a positive way, he does seem to make people happy. And he makes me very happy, because he is a cute kid. So I get it… because it’s an outpouring of affection and love. But unfortunately sometimes, in some public places when he goes to school, sometimes it can get a little crowded and that’s something he has grown up with. And it’s not something that any of us enjoy, but what to do?”

Saif and Kareena are currently expecting their second child. Taimur, meanwhile, will turn 4 on December 20.

