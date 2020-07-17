Taking Salman Khan’s lead, Iulia Vantur plants rice at his Panvel farmhouse: ‘This was a new experience for me’

Actor and singer Iulia Vantur is revisiting her childhood at Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse. On Thursday, Iulia shared a post on how she is growing rice at the farm, where she moved with rumoured boyfriend Salman before the lockdown was announced.

Iulia shared a post which showed her working in a rice field. She said that it reminded her of the time she would work with her grandparents on their farm when she was little. “I spent many of my summer holidays at the country side as a child and I use to enjoy helping my grandparents working the land, planting seeds, taking care of the animals. It is very rewarding. I’ve never planted rice before so this was a new experience for me. About this experience I ll share more very soon on my youtube chanel. Subscribe to my youtube chanel fast #iuliavantur #ricefield #farmlife #love #nature #rice #green #work #grateful,” she wrote in her post.

Earlier this week, Salman, too, had share pictures of himself from the fields. He took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a picture of himself coated in mud. In the picture, the 54-year-old star was seen sporting a cut sleeves t-shirt along with denim shorts with mud all over his body. The capture shows the Tiger Zinda Hai star engrossed in deep thoughts amid the serene greenery at his farmhouse.

Paying his respects to the farmers of the country who work in the scorching heat, Khan wrote alongside the picture, “Respect to all the farmers...”’

Salman has been updating his fans by sharing pictures and videos on social media platforms. He stayed put at his Panvel farmhouse with his nephew Nirvaan Khan and other family members for a few months ever since the lockdown was enforced in late March. Jacqueline Fernandez had also joined him at the house and has now left to live with her friend.

