Tamannaah Bhatia opens up about Covid-19 battle, responds to trolls who called her 'fat' while she was ill

Tamannaah Bhatia opens up about Covid-19 battle, responds to trolls who called her ‘fat’ while she was ill

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 shortly after her parents, has spoken about recovering from the illness, and the very real challenges that it poses.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 21:28 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Tamannaah Bhatia’s parents had contracted Covid-19 before her.

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia, who recently recovered from the coronavirus, has spoken about battling the illness, and the backlash she received from some sections of social media. The actor said that there was a ‘constant fear of death’ in her, as she received treatment.

In an interview, she also addressed the trolling about her weight that she was subjected to. “How insensitive can people around us be?” she wondered.

She told Bollywood Life, “I was really scared when getting treated, there was a constant fear of death in me. I had very severe symptoms that I knew had killed others on their way to recovery. But the doctors truly saved me and I should thank my parents too for standing in support. It made me realize how valuable life truly is.”

 



About being trolled, she said, “I was on heavy medication throughout the process which made me look heavy. There are many who called me fat when I posted a picture. It showed me how some can’t see through what the person has gone through and instead, just look for flaws.”

The actor had revealed her diagnosis in an October social media post. “Although my team and I have been very disciplined on set, I unfortunately succumbed to a mild fever last week. After undertaking the mandatory tests, I was diagnosed as Covid-19 positive,” she’d written.

Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia on recovering from Covid-19 along with her entire family: Whatever your age is, the virus can affect you badly

In an interview to Hindustan Times, she’d said, “The fear around Covid-19 is understandable. But getting the test done, not hiding your diagnosis and treating yourself on time, really helps. There’s no point in being scared and not helping other people. It’s not like if someone has got the virus, we should runway from that person. We can help them and the family from a distance taking proper precautions. We’ve to fight this situation collectively.”

