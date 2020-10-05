Tamannaah Bhatia tests positive for Covid-19, will isolate herself at home: ‘It has been a strenuous week but I feel relatively well’

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has tested positive for the coronavirus. She was shooting for a web series in Hyderabad when she began displaying symptoms and decided to get herself tested.

Tamannaah shared a note with her fans on her health, saying that she was admitted to a hospital but has been discharged. Tamannaah said she had a difficult week but is doing well now.

In August, Tamannaah had announced on social media that her parents had tested positive for Covid-19, but that she had tested negative.

“My parents were showing mild COVID 19 symptoms over the weekend and as a precautionary measure everyone at home underwent test immediately. The results have come in, unfortunately, my parents have tested positive. The necessary authorities have been updated of their situation and we are complying with the precautionary guidelines,” she had written in a post.

She added, “The rest of the family members, including myself and the staff have tested negative. By the Grace of God they are coping well and all your prayers and blessings will put them on the road to recovery.”

As the film and television industries resume work, several actors have caught the virus. Earlier, actor Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya and granddaughter Aaradhya had all tested positive. Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan had tested positive soon after resuming work. Rajesh Kumar, who had been shooting for Excuse Me Madam, and Ssara Khan, who’d been shooting for Santoshi Maa - Sunayein Vrat Kathayein, were among those who tested positive for the virus. Gurmeet Choudhary and wife Debina Bonnerjee also announced on Instagram that they’d tested positive.

