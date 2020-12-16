Tamannaah Bhatia: Whether you’re an insider or outsider, only good work and talent sell

The ongoing negative narratives around Bollywood have seen many actors, directors, writers express their view points. Joining the list is Tamannaah Bhatia, who feels the film industry is an “easy target”. The actor is hopeful that this phase too shall pass and says that people with the right understanding can see through things.

“I think this the worst phase that the industry is going through. It’s wrong and unfair to blame the film industry for anything and everything. Because we’re always in the limelight and spoken about it just becomes easy to make statements about it. There are good and bad everywhere,” says the actor, who has done Hindi films such as Chand Sa Roshan Chehra (2005), Himmatwala (2013), Entertainment (2014) and will be seen alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Bole Chudiyan.

There are discussions about industry insiders having an upper hand. We ask Bhatia if she has faced any biases as an outsider given that she had earlier spoken about not getting substantial work in Bollywood while southern film industries offered her better scope.

“Yes I’m not from the industry, I don’t have a godfather or a mentor. I’ve done everything on my own. I feel extremely grateful for the kind of opportunities, love and adulation I’ve got from the audience. It was something I never expected. So if you’re dedicated, hardworking and talented, you’ll survive. Good efforts counts,” she adds.

Bhatia never pondered upon whether she has been deprived or opportunities have been lesser or more.

“Luckily I got a film like Baahubali that still is one of the biggest hit films in India. I feel it doesn’t matter if you’re from the industry or not. In fact today, more than ever, it’s a great time for everyone, especially outsiders because the kind of good content are being generated and work is being distributed purely on the basis of talent. I think being an insider doesn’t promise you more than an opportunity. Most of the biggest stars today are outsiders. Only good work and talent sell,” she explains.

Reacting to casting couch and drug controversies, Bhatia adds, “As I said the film industry is an easy target… All sectors of work have problems. In fact I feel actors are far more responsible and aware because they are always in public eye. The power actors make them more socially aware and responsible. So celebrities are way more careful…”

She goes on to add that when she sees discussions on social media, she understands that one needs to create dialogues but says sometimes people go overboard.

“We all have our right to opinion. And some will like and some will dislike your thoughts, you’ve to accept it. It’s better to take social media with a pinch of salt. It is just a tool. You need to absorb the good and constructive criticism, ignore the rest,” she concludes.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ