Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Tamannaah Bhatia: Whether you’re an insider or outsider, only good work and talent sell

Tamannaah Bhatia: Whether you’re an insider or outsider, only good work and talent sell

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia says anyone who is hardworking and dedicated towards his or her craft will survive in the industry

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 13:47 IST

By Shreya Mukherjee, Hindustan Times

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has finished shooting for her upcoming Bollywood project Bole Chudiyan alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The ongoing negative narratives around Bollywood have seen many actors, directors, writers express their view points. Joining the list is Tamannaah Bhatia, who feels the film industry is an “easy target”. The actor is hopeful that this phase too shall pass and says that people with the right understanding can see through things.

“I think this the worst phase that the industry is going through. It’s wrong and unfair to blame the film industry for anything and everything. Because we’re always in the limelight and spoken about it just becomes easy to make statements about it. There are good and bad everywhere,” says the actor, who has done Hindi films such as Chand Sa Roshan Chehra (2005), Himmatwala (2013), Entertainment (2014) and will be seen alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Bole Chudiyan.

 

There are discussions about industry insiders having an upper hand. We ask Bhatia if she has faced any biases as an outsider given that she had earlier spoken about not getting substantial work in Bollywood while southern film industries offered her better scope.



“Yes I’m not from the industry, I don’t have a godfather or a mentor. I’ve done everything on my own. I feel extremely grateful for the kind of opportunities, love and adulation I’ve got from the audience. It was something I never expected. So if you’re dedicated, hardworking and talented, you’ll survive. Good efforts counts,” she adds.

Bhatia never pondered upon whether she has been deprived or opportunities have been lesser or more.

“Luckily I got a film like Baahubali that still is one of the biggest hit films in India. I feel it doesn’t matter if you’re from the industry or not. In fact today, more than ever, it’s a great time for everyone, especially outsiders because the kind of good content are being generated and work is being distributed purely on the basis of talent. I think being an insider doesn’t promise you more than an opportunity. Most of the biggest stars today are outsiders. Only good work and talent sell,” she explains.

Reacting to casting couch and drug controversies, Bhatia adds, “As I said the film industry is an easy target… All sectors of work have problems. In fact I feel actors are far more responsible and aware because they are always in public eye. The power actors make them more socially aware and responsible. So celebrities are way more careful…”

She goes on to add that when she sees discussions on social media, she understands that one needs to create dialogues but says sometimes people go overboard.

“We all have our right to opinion. And some will like and some will dislike your thoughts, you’ve to accept it. It’s better to take social media with a pinch of salt. It is just a tool. You need to absorb the good and constructive criticism, ignore the rest,” she concludes.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China’s spies, India and NSA Ajit Doval’s 2013 paper that saw it coming
by Shishir Gupta
SC to hear plea on removal of farmers from Delhi’s border on Thursday
by Abraham Thomas | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
‘Do not withdraw challenge’: Manish Sisodia to UP minister’s debate dare
by HT Correspondent
IND vs AUS: India announce playing XI for pink-ball Test in Adelaide
by hindustantimes.com

latest news

Bollywood drugs case: Arjun Rampal seeks time till December 22 to appear before NCB
by Vijay Kumar Yadav
Won’t allow anarchy in the name of religion: Sheikh Hasina
by HT Correspondent
UP Education Minister hits back at AAP, invites Kejriwal, Sisodia to visit schools in state
by Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Australia sues Facebook over user data, echoing US antitrust case
by Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.