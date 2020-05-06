Sections
Home / Bollywood / Tamannaah on Himmatwala and Humshakals bombing at box office: ‘It was just too much of a blow for me’

Tamannaah on Himmatwala and Humshakals bombing at box office: ‘It was just too much of a blow for me’

Tamannaah said that though the failure of Himmatwala and Humshakals was extremely difficult for her, she did not have time to fully absorb it, as she was constantly working.

Tamannaah said that the failure of Himmatwala and Humshakals was difficult for her.

Tamannaah may be one of the most sought-after actors in the South, but she has got little success in Bollywood. She opened up about the failure of Himmatwala and Humshakals, which were not only panned by critics but also bombed at the box office, and said that it was a difficult time for her.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Tamannaah said, “You know, it was a very difficult period of my life because I just did not know what was going on and how people were reacting. It was just too much of a blow for me but I was too involved with my work so I didn’t get time to process and think, ‘Yeh film chal nahi rahi (This film is not working)’ or ‘Yeh itni buri flop hui hai (It flopped so badly)’. I didn’t even get enough time to understand what was happening because I was just working on one film after another, and I was doing 4-5 films at a time.”

She added, “In one way, it was good for me because I didn’t realise how bad it was because I did not go through that process. But at the same time, I feel that maybe if I had gone a tad bit slower, I would have made better decisions.”

Tamannaah, who admitted that she was a ‘workaholic’, said that she perhaps needed a situation like this to slow down a little. “I love working, so I feel like I needed a situation like this to put a halt to my gaadi (car). Otherwise my gaadi (car) would keep going because I love being on set,” she said.



Tamannaah made her big screen debut at the age of 15 with Chand Sa Roshan Chehra. She has worked in a number of Tamil and Telugu hits, including Happy Days, Kanden Kadhalai, Siruthai and the Baahubali franchise.

