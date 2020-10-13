Tanishq ad withdrawn: Kangana Ranaut claims it promotes ‘love jihad, sexism’, Richa Chadha calls it ‘beautiful’

Jewellery brand Tanishq has reportedly pulled its ad for Ekatvam (Oneness) jewellery line after being viciously trolled online. The 45-second ad featured a Muslim family celebrating a traditional South Indian baby shower ceremony for their pregnant daughter-in-law. While Tanishq has not released a statement, the step has divided social media in two different camps.

Kangana Ranaut was among the Bollywood actors who shared her thoughts on the ad, and claimed that it glorified “love jihad and sexism”. Actor Richa Chadha, on the other hand, found the ad ‘beautiful’. Divya Dutta, whose voice has been used in the ad, also wrote on Twitter, “Yes it’s my voice. It s sad it’s taken off air. I loved it.”

The advertisement was released on October 9. It immediately led to the hashtag #BoycottTanishq for reportedly glorifying ‘love jihad’. Kangana, who has in the past called herself a ‘bhakt’, also shared the sentiment. “The concept wasn’t as much a problem as the execution was,the fearful Hindu girl apologetically expressing her gratitude to her in-laws for the acceptance of her faith, Isn’t she the woman of the house? Why is she at their mercy? Why so meek and timid in her own house? Shameful.” In another tweet, she wrote, “This advert is wrong on many levels, Hindu bahu is living with the family for significant amount of time but acceptance happens only when she is carrying their heir. So what is she just a set of ovaries? This advert does not only promote love-jihad but also sexism #tanishq.”

However, other voices in the industry shared their support for the ad. Ads for the brand are known for questioning stereotypes and showing independent women who speak their mind.