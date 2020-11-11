Sections
Home / Bollywood / Tanushree Dutta shares weigh loss journey, Arjun Rampal and girlfriend to appear for NCB questioning

Top entertainment news stories of the day: From Tanushree Dutta’s weight loss transformation journey to Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demeteridas getting questioned by the NCB.

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 12:18 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Tanushree Dutta has lost 15 kgs. Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demeteridas will be questioned by the NCB.

Tanushree Dutta sheds 15 kgs, says she received many ‘underhanded compliments’: ‘I would feel bad and hurt’

Actor Tanushree Dutta has shared her weight loss journey after she dropped 15 kgs over the last year. The actor said she managed to achieve her goal through a combination of exercise, yoga, a strict diet and intermittent fasting. Tanushree, who lives in the US, has been sharing pictures and videos of herself on Instagram, showing off her leaner figure. She said that finding more work in Bollywood and looking good on camera were a few motivating factors.

Read full story here

Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades reaches NCB office for questioning

Gabriella Demetriades, the girlfriend of Arjun Rampal, reached the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office on Wednesday morning for questioning in connection with a drug-related case. Arjun has also been summoned by the narcotics agency, after his residence was raised on Monday. Some electronic gadgets were seized and his driver was questioned as well.

Read full story here

Aashram Chapter 2 The Dark Side review: Bobby Deol needs to rethink his choices after this shockingly amateurish series

Prakash Jha thinks you’re stupid. The sheer contempt that his debut web series, Aashram, has for its viewers can only be rivalled by the condescension with which its anti-hero protagonist Baba Nirala treats his ‘bhakts’. It’s fitting that a show about an abusive, arrogant and obnoxious man be just as patronising to the people that watch it.

In the grand scheme of things, however, Aashram isn’t entirely useless. Shows such as this fulfil a purpose in the entertainment ecosystem — their utter incompetence puts things in perspective.



Read full story here

Anushka Sharma shares Virat Kohli’s pic as he cleans his shoes with a toothbrush ahead of Australia tour

Cricketer Virat Kohli may have taken a paternity leave from the upcoming tour of Australia after the first Test, but he is still prepping for the matches that he is supposed to play. His wife, actor Anushka Sharma shared a picture of him cleaning his shoes.

Anushka took to Instagram Stories to share Virat’s photo. “Caught the husband diligently cleaning his muddy spikes before the tour,” she wrote with her post. In the photo, Virat was seen wearing a blue T-shirt and cleaning his shoes with a toothbrush over a bathroom sink.

Read full story here

When Boney Kapoor confessed to his ex-wife that he was in love with Sridevi: ‘I couldn’t hold myself back’

Producer Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi’s relationship was impeded by so many obstacles but they conquered them all and triumphed in the end. As he turns 65 on Wednesday, here is revisiting their epic love story, which only ended with her untimely death in 2018.

After watching Sridevi in Solva Sawan, Boney decided to cast her in his production, Mr India. Back then, her mother handled her career and meetings, and he needed to impress her.

Read full story here

