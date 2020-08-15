Sections
Home / Bollywood / Tanushree Dutta: Star kids are taught the value of image very early on and that’s why they do so well

Actor Tanushree Dutta says early grooming helps insiders do well, while for outsiders it’s a ‘new territory’. She also reveals she had to face a lot of toxicity right from when she did her first film, and some people were even ‘vindictive’.

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 20:44 IST

By Juhi Chakraborty, Hindustan Times

Axtor Tanushree Dutta feels star kids do well, because they ‘grew up in that environment’.

Bollywood is under tremendous scrutiny after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s unfortunate demise, with many highlighting how the industry has been particularly unfair and unkind to the outsiders. Actor Tanushree Dutta, who has been away from the film world for a while now, agrees with all those voices as she says that her experience in the industry has been anything but good.

“All the conversations about blind items, negative stories, lies, deceit and malicious gossips are the culture in Bollywood. And I have faced all of it; I identify with it. Right from my first movie, I was at the receiving end of so much and so much viciousness,” says the actor, who now resides in the US.

Sharing details about how it all started in her case, Dutta says, in the beginning, it was all a covert attack by people who didn’t like her. “They were people who I may have turned down personally or whose films I had refused — people are vindictive. So they began talking sh*t about me, and since they are senior and they are older to me, people tend to believe them. It took me more than a decade to understand this,” she reveals. 

The actor, 36, further says that eventually it is all about the image that is created about a particular person and the narrative that spreads.



“If you don’t have a PR machinery, then somebody else’s PR machinery is going to paint the truth and paint an image of you, which is far from your reality as person and as a professional. If a newcomer does not agree with some thing, they are labelled as people with an attitude problem,” she adds.

While these are the things that outsiders like her take years to understand, Dutta says that the star kids don’t
have to deal with such issues and have it all easy, because they are groomed in such a way and are protected.

“Star kids tend to do well because they grew up in that environment. They don’t have to learn from experience. They are taught all this even before they set foot in the industry. They are taught the value of presentation and the value of image. Their grooming is all about building an image and how to make that image work for you. Plus, they already have mentors and advisers, whereas for an outsider, you are pretty much in a new territory,” the actor concludes.

